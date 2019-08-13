IGDC 2019 starting from 22 November aims to attract entire gaming industry

The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) continue to attract big attention from global gaming studios, developers and gaming enterprises. In its 11th edition set to begin on 22 November 2019 in HICC, Hyderabad City, IGDC will showcase the latest development of the game industry in Indian Subcontinent, and debate the new trends and inventiveness in the functions and contents in the digital entertainment industry in India.

IGDC has a consistent ambition of being interactive and open, addressing developers, indie developers, investors, publishers and tool providers; for both B2B and B2C ecology.

“The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops, meet investors and of course everyone in the Indian gaming ecosystem will be there, presenting excellent networking opportunities.” Says IGDC chairperson and Dhruva Interactive founder and former CEO Rajesh Rao.

This year, IGDC is readying to host more than 3000 industry professionals, 200 industry expert speakers, eight major tracks, 10 major events, 200 expo stalls, 25 publishers and 25 investors. IGDC will also host an exhibit for games companies across India including their popular IGDC Awards ceremony in seven categories.

So what new trends will IGDC bring in 2019? TVAGA vice president, YesGnome CEO and IGDC advisory member Sridhar Muppidi says “The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC will be the big gaming trends congregation in AI, hardware, software and mobile gaming for developers, game enthusiasts including mature game companies whose participation numbers have risen every year.”

The congregation will build, consolidate and further game advancements, smart entertainment software and hardware animation, comic, internet esports, new-age entertainment and other digital entertainment in India, and establish itself as a trend indicator for the gaming ecosystem and digital entertainment industry in India.

The heartening news is Daily Active Users figure in India has been growing from a mere couple of millions to six-fold, reflecting the healthy growth of the games industry amongst consumers in India. Among the big takeaways for the participants, this year will be Android, augmented reality, iOS, PC, Steam, virtual reality, and Windows gaming and development and new trends.

Industry estimates, esports and gaming expected to add revenues of $1 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR 22 per cent according to a KPMG report. Over the past few years, the biggest trends were the rise of PUBG and DOTA ‘craze’ across India, shoring heaps of downloads and proving money-spinning too. While the locally developed games picked up big numbers of daily active users. Designing and exporting games too holds a great promise with an estimated annual global market of $1.7 billion within a few years.

“Our goal is to become world’s go-to-destination for game developers and to play an important catalyst in developing the Indian gaming ecosystem: from aiding developers to gain the latest insight and know new skills, to facilitating developers connect with publishers and investors,” Sridhar added.

The IGDC spread across several halls and sections is the flagship event for IndiaJoy, an initiative by the State of Telangana, a week-long festival to showcase games, animation, and VFX.

IGDC 2018 saw record-setting attendance. In 2018 it hosted a slew of sessions, several lectures, panels, tutorials and roundtable discussions, and over 100 exhibitors on the expo floor, plus areas to relax, and games to play. The organisers are hoping to set a new record this year, as the registration is open and applications are pouring in.