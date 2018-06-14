IDW honoured with Disney award for ‘Star Wars’ and other licensed books

IDW was awarded with best new licensee award by Disney, for the various Disney comics it has published in the last year including the Star Wars Adventures.

IDW Publishing, a division of IDW Media Holdings, was honoured with the award at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2018.

In 2017, IDW began publishing an all-ages Star Wars comic, Star Wars Adventures, in addition to their Disney titles. Star Wars Adventures launched as a fan favourite in September 2017 and was noticed by the industry; Diamond Comic Distributors acknowledged the title’s sales achievement with two GEM Award nominations in the categories of Best New Comic Book Series and Licensed Comic of the Year.

IDW’s line of Disney comic books and graphic novels launched in 2015 with the continuation of such long-standing series as Walt Disney’s Comics and Stories, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Uncle Scrooge, and has since expanded to include DuckTales, Tangled: The Series, Big Hero 6: The Series, Star Wars Adventures, and more. Additional Disney publishing programs from IDW include their line of artist’s editions – high-end reproductions of original art by Disney animation legend Don Rosa – as well as hardcover collections of the Donald Duck and Silly Symphonies newspaper comic strips.

“IDW’s highly-successful Star Wars comics provided a new entry point for early readers into the Star Wars universe. We are excited to see the stories that they will introduce to the new generation of Star Wars fans in the coming year,” said Disney Publishing Worldwide VP, Licensing Daniel Saeva.

IDW Publishing head of rights management Jeff Webber was on-hand at Bologna Children’s Book Fair to accept the award.