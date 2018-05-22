Iconic characters in Warner Bros. ‘Thundercats Roar’ come to life

Warner Bros. gears up with the relaunch of Thundercats Roar, an animated sci-fi action comedy series, to bid a tough competition to the ongoing animation shows. In association with Cartoon Network, they will telecast this new animated series with more humor and action-effects. This alliance will witness delight from the original viewers of the show. It is the time that both the old and new viewers should get ready for some over-the-top action and amusing comedy. The production of the show has begun in a full-swing to meet the launch deadline in 2019.

The original ThunderCats Roar show aired between 1985 and 1989 followed by the adventures of Lion-O—Cheetara, Panthro, Tygra, Snarf, and WilyKit and WilyKat—the residents of the planet Thundera taking refuge on the Third Earth. After a large number of iterations, this 1980s nostalgic animation with 130 episodes found its way into syndication and attained approval for re-airing. Same as in the original series, Lion-O will lead the team of refugees to make this planet their home. True to their indigenous plot, Thundercats Roar will feature loads of action scenes and incorporate intrinsic comedy for the world to see.

With lively and energetic characters of Thundercats Roar and enterprising stories, Warner Bros. has promised to galvanize the passionate fan-base to a level never reached before with this show. They target to achieve this with its talent voice-cast team of Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Lion-O and Wilykat, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Cheetara and Wilykit, Patrick Seitz (Justice League Action) as Tygra and Mumma-R, and Chris Jai Alex (Start Wars: Battlefront II) as Panthro; and complete assistance from the stakeholders Victor Courtright (Pickle and Peanut) + Marly Halpern-Graser (Right Now Kapow) as Producers, and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as Executive Producer.