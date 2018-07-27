ICGC returns after five years; finals to be held in Goa in September

One of India’s earliest gaming tournaments is making a comeback!

Indian Cyber Gaming Championship (ICGC) was one of the pioneers of Indian esports, providing a platform to aspiring gamers to showcase their talent and enjoy a slice of esports at a time when the niche was not all prospective in the country.

Indian Gamers Club (IGC) was formulated in May 2017 to provide a platform to esports enthusiasts for continual tournaments, online. The organisation was looking forward to host their maiden LAN event and the timing it seems could not have been better.

According to Indian Gamers Club business head Robin Gupta, “We were planning our first LAN tournament and we were honoured to go ahead with ICGC. With Yogesh Nagdev, the brain behind ICGC, associated with IGC now, we took the call on making ICGC as our flagship LAN tournament under the aegis of IGC.”

Taking a drift from the more conventional esports titles like Dota 2 and CS:GO, the tournament will feature four games for this season, Rainbow Six Siege, Paladins, Overwatch and League of Legends. As per Gupta, the qualifiers were concluded online during June and July with around 16 teams participating in each game. He did however did not rule out the inclusion of Dota 2 and CS:GO in the upcoming editions of the tournament.

The finals of the tournament will be placed in Goa on 14, 15 and 16 September. The prize pool not being much (Around Rs. 50,000 per game), the management is likely to compensate for it by flying the teams down to Goa and provide them a three-day complimentary stay at the venue.

According to the organisers, the highlight of the event would be to bring down the gamers and the community members in one place, rather than a shiny prize pool.

It would be exciting to see the vibe of ICGC after five years and with teams coming from all over India and Bangladesh as well, the tournament will likely see some diverse matches, given the choice of unconventional titles.