IAMAI & Taj Rummy to host India’s first B2B gaming summit in New Delhi

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will host first of its kind gaming summit and expo in India called GATO 2017- GAming for TOmorrow in association with Taj Rummy (India’s first and only platform powered by artificial intelligence).

The summit, which is to be held on 21 December at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram will see key members participate from the gaming industry. Noted speakers like Taj Rummy founder Pariekshit Maddishetty, Gaussian Networks CEO Anuj Gupta, FTR Poker co-founder Vatsal Thirani, Rummy Central founder Andesh Bhatti, Empower Labs chief marketing officer Ajay Kulkarni will deliberate upon the future of Indian gaming industry including business potential, key challenges and role of augmented reality.

Unlike other conventions, GATO 2017 will be focused on driving innovation in the gaming industry and will discuss ways to make gaming more acceptable and popular among masses. Besides striving to promote skill-based gaming in India, the event aims to create a platform to augment business development.

IAMAI gaming committee chairman Pariekshit Maddishetty said, “The gaming conference is meant to promote the sector as one of the pillars for driving the Digital India dream, with the potential to generate sizeable revenue and employment opportunities. With local developer ecosystem, localised games, easy options for digital payments, and multiple affordable technologies, the segment of online gaming is expected to receive a mega boost in the coming years.”

A complete section at GATO 2017 will be dedicated to display of new technologies in gaming, mobile games, artificial intelligence in games, affiliate/email marketers, OEMs, startups, gaming products, console games, publishers, brands and ad networks. This innovative environment is intended to encourage healthy competition and bring together the 600 plus delegates, and over 40 plus exhibitors at the Summit.