HyperX unveils HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset at Gamescom

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, has announced the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset at Gamescom. The new addition to HyperX’s gaming headset lineup presents bass adjustment sliders allowing for three levels of bass fine-tuning and HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound1 that envelops a listener with full audio for intense gaming immersion.

The Cloud Alpha S includes dual chamber technology delivering accurate in-game sound with incredible range, tone and timbre. The dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha S to tune base separate from the mid and high frequencies, creating a dynamic sound that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. The Cloud Alpha S offers all the design and sound quality features as the HyperX Cloud Alpha while enhancing the listening experience with 7.1 surround sound and mixing capabilities.

“We are excited to expand our line of HyperX peripherals with the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset. Offering users a 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud Alpha. The new Alpha S gives gamers precise sound and intuitive control features to enjoy fully immersive soundscapes,” said HyperX senior business manager Marcus Hermann.

The Cloud Alpha S boasts signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette and a durable aluminum frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation mic, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions and travel bag.