HyperX teams up with Champion athletic wear to launch gaming inspired Capsule Collection

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, announced a partnership with Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, on a limited-edition capsule collection of t-shirts, hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts. This is the first collaboration between HyperX and Champion and is intended to provide gamers with a stylish way to display their passion. The sleek designs feature a rose gold colour scheme, a newly designed composite logo that takes inspiration from both companies’ iconic logos and will be available online at Champion beginning 1 November for a limited time.

“Knowing that HyperX fans, and gamers in general, crave clothing which allows them to express themselves and their passions – we couldn’t be more excited that Champion will be HyperX’s first clothing collaboration. Champion is an authentic American brand with 100 years of relevance in the lifestyle market; the brand’s influence and a knack for creating on-trend looks will help style-conscious gamers proudly display their individuality,” said HyperX strategic marketing manager Stephanie Winkler .

The new line features a diverse range of designs including the Reverse Weave hoodie, Reverse Weave crewneck and classic cotton tee. The Rose Gold collection, along with additional event-exclusive styles, will also be available to purchase at Post Malone’s second annual Posty Fest music festival on Saturday, 2 November, at the HyperX Esports Truck mobile arena outside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Champion has remained at the forefront of sports for the last century and we look to this partnership to forge a path on the cutting edge of esports for us going forward. HyperX is an integral part of the esports community and we’re elated to collaborate with them on this capsule collection. Every step of the design process has been an exhilarating chance for us to play with new colours and designs that are both functional and stylish,” said Champion Athleticwear director of brand marketing David Robertson.

The collaboration was a natural fit for the two brands as HyperX continues its journey toward becoming the No. 1 lifestyle gaming brand and Champion Athleticwear expands into the gaming and esports markets. As one of the most culturally relevant gaming brands in the world, HyperX provides Champion Athleticwear with a path to the mass gaming audience known for their love of style and freedom of expression.