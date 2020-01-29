HyperX launches Fury Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad in India

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, launched its Fury Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad in India. The Fury Ultra mouse pad features a radiant 360-degree RGB light ring and light bar that is customisable with HyperX Ngenuinty software. The gaming surface utilises a micro-textured hard surface with anti-slip rubber base that offers performance, speed and stability. The new product is now available in leading etail and retail stores.

“With the Fury Ultra RGB mouse pad been unveiled at CES, HyperX is happy to launch it in India to cater to enthusiast PC gamers. This mouse pad lets the user customize lighting and set up effects for each of the 20 LEDs with the HyperX Ngenuinty software.” said HyperX.

The specifications of the product include: Part Number: HX-MPFU-M, Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting1, Braided cable type, 580g weight, 5.0mm thickness, Dimensions: 359.4mm width x 299.4mm length, the Cable length is 1.8m and the material used is plastic.

HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. With the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components, HyperX’s mission for the past 16 years has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond.