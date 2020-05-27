HyperX introduces Cloud Stinger Core PC gaming headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has announced the launch of Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset. It is an affordable headset, designed for PC gamers looking for great sound at a value price. In today’s time enhanced sound quality helps to focus more on games. As a gamer one can communicate with its peers as well as follow the in-game AI records.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core PC features an adjustable steel slider and soft ear cushions for comfort, along with a swiveling mic. It comes with directional 40mm drivers and a closed-cup design for an immersive in-game audio experience with less distractions. Players of all levels need quality, comfortable gaming headsets, and HyperX fills this demand, providing hours of comfortable gaming for pro gamers and enthusiasts alike.

“Building on the demand for the HyperX Cloud Stinger headset, we designed the new high-quality Cloud Stinger Core for PC gamers on a budget. The headset is made sturdy and durable and comes with steel sliders so users can comfortably play for hours.” said HyperX.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core PC is now available in India with at a cost of Rs 4,590. The headset is backed by a limited two-year warranty and HyperX support. For more information, please visit hyperxgaming.com.