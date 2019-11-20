Hyderabad to witness the final battle of the fall season of OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership

The OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership 2019 is returning to the city of nawabs, Hyderabad to conclude the Fall Season. The Finale is set to take place from 21 to 23 November at HICC Hyderabad.

The Finale of India’s longest-running esports tournament, the ESL India Premiership, will be held in collaboration with India’s largest digital entertainment festival Indiajoy, which holds various art, films, music and gaming programs and conventions.

India’s biggest esports company, NODWIN Gaming is introducing the NODWIN Esports Arena at the Fall Season Finale. NODWIN Esports Arena is the conglomeration of various esports tournaments bound together in one mega event. For its debut, the arena will feature the ESL India Premiership Fall Season LAN Finale, Red Bull R1v1r Runes India Finale and Rainbow 6: Siege India Series 2019 Finale.

“The Premiership is finding a new home this season and is part of a larger offering, the NODWIN Esports Arena. We launch it at Indiajoy in Hyderabad in the last week of November. The premiership continues to offer the ultimate eSports league for all gamers and eSports clubs of the country to come and enjoy esports. Year after year, season after season, the most prominent esports league of the country keeps producing new talents. Apart from keeping the community engaged in year-round esports action, the premiership is also functioning as a gateway to global tournaments,” said NODWIN Gaming founder and MD Akshat Rathee.

Joining the journey with NODWIN Gaming are the partners who have been influential in driving esports in the country. Title sponsors OMEN by HP, our constant pillar in this foundation. Their premium gaming laptops provide a seamless gaming experience. Continuing their support is HyperX, their high performance gaming peripherals gives every gamer that extra boost to perform and achieve. World class automobile manufacturers Mercedes-Benz have extended their apt support to the Premiership in the best ways possible. Energy drink manufacturers Redbull resumes its association with the tournament. The valuable partnership with Hotstar, our exclusive streaming partner, has been significant in providing seamless viewing experience for the fans.

“Gaming in India has evolved from a hobby to a serious professional sport. The modern generation of millennials and Gen Z are fueling this gaming culture in India. At HP, we share the gamer’s passion and love for the game. We have engineered the best experiences based on user insights and behavior to enable a holistic gaming ecosystem. We are deeply invested in elevating the gaming community by supporting the esports activities like ESL.” said HP India country marketing director Neelima Burra.

Teams and players at the Fall Season Finale will compete for a lion’s share of Rs 1.1 Crore divided across 4 major game titles, CS:GO, Clash Royale, Dota 2 and Brawl Stars.

“HyperX has seen ESL India Premiership grow multi-fold with the team participating in India. With our pro-gaming peripherals, we want more gamers to focus on improving their skills and team strategies. HyperX will continue to excite the gaming audience with our signature flash sale, on-ground giveaways and a hands-on experience with our new products. We urge the pro-teams and even budding gamers to come to the LAN finale and learn from live matches to prepare better for the next season,” said HyperX, APAC Region – India & Philippines marketing director Vishal Parekh.

After a grueling online phase, the top 4’s are now set to hit the final nail at the LAN Finale. These are the final four teams/players across all four games who fought their way up:

Dota 2

Global Esports

3c4sr

ROG Titans

Wasted Potential

Clash Royale

Bhavya2311

8bit Mabbas

JON

8bit SMOKE

CS:GO

Orgless5

Global Esports

Bl4ze Esports

District9

Brawl Stars

ODA Fusion

Martial Warlocks Alpha

Attituder Boiz

Tom Esports

The action begins at 10 am on 21 November. All the matches will be streamed live exclusively on Hotstar.