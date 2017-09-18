Hyderabad Comic Con set for 14 October!

Comic Con India is back! The fifth edition of Maruti Suzuki Hyderabad Comic Con (HCC) will take place on 14 and 15 October 2017 between 11 am and 8 pm at Hitex Exhibition Center.

The Hyderabad Comic Con 2017 will be much bigger and better with a range of new activities and action packed shows that will feature the best of comics, merchandise, toys, experiential zones, international guests, meet and greet sessions, gaming tournaments, fan meet-ups and much more.

Like every year, HCC has a line-up of special guests. Argentinian artist Martin Morazzo will be taking special sessions at HCC 2017. Morazzo’s first major US work appeared in Image Comics’ Great Pacific and Joe Harris. He has authored The X-Files comic series.

DJ Elliot, the official Walt Disney World DJ will be present to entertain the audience on both days. East India Comedy’s Sahil Shah and the extremely popular Hyderabadi YouTubers Viva are set to perform live at the show.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shared, “And we are back! I am super excited on completing five years of our Hyderabad edition. Each edition has been epic and we can’t wait to get started with year’s show!”

Cosplay (costume contest), one of the major attractions at Comic Con India, will continue to give assured prizes to people in great costumes. Comic Con India under its five categories – comic book/graphic novel, animated series/movie, manga/anime, sci-fi/fantasy and gaming – will choose one winner in each category. Also, one lucky winner out of the chosen five will win Rs. 50,000 (cash prize) each day. The winners each automatically enter the running to represent India at the Crown World Championship of Cosplay in Chicago.

This year, tech and gaming enthusiasts in Hyderabad will be treated with exclusive experiential and gaming zones like Maruti Suzuki Zone, Disney Fan Experience, Justice League Experience and the ESL India Premiership.

Fans can buy international merchandise from exhibitors such as Planet Superheroes, Red Wolf, MC Sid Razz, The Entertainment Store, Comic Con India Merch Store, Macmerise, Comic Factory, Every Flavour Geeks, I love Being Hyderabadi, Graphicurry, Comic Gadgets and more.

Tickets for HCC will be available on its website as well as at the venue. The charge for single day will be Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,299 for the Super Fan VIP Ticket (limited) which allows entry on both the days, with a number of perks (includes capes, exclusive comics, bags, faster entry to the show and lot more).