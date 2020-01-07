Hyderabad-based Inani Media is launching a new desi real hero- ‘Chanakya!’

Hyderabad based animation studio Inani Media has announced the new multi lingual cross platform 2D edutainment show Chanakya, 104 x 11 (season 1) targeted for six to 12 year kids. Created by the National Film Award winner Bhargava, the USP of the show is – unlike other super heroes, Chanakya will offer realistic solutions for realistic problems in the realistic world in logical, scientific, technical and contemporary ways.

“The show follows the hilarious tales of wit and wisdom of a seven year old kid Chanakya along with his best friend Nandhan and pet cat Catchy. In other words, it’s an interesting and funny confrontation of mind vs muscle- every time Nandhan’s muscle fails, Chanakya’s mind wins in finding a solution, in a creative way. Last but not the least, Chanakya celebrates the spirit of true friendship,” says creator Bhargava.

“Inani Media is a three year old company with a team of more than 40 creative artists who are working on multiple IPs. Currently the development is in full swing for Chanakya and we have a big list of titles in pre-production. We also have plans on merchandise, as the name Chanakya is synonymous to education and learning. We have bigger plans to make this an international brand in the coming years. Our focus is on creating content that is engaging and enriching for our kids and we are open to collaborations and associations to take this to next level,” says Inani Media CEO Rahul Reddy.

“It’s time the gear is shifting in terms of content. Stories based on our mythology and folklore is in vogue in world markets and our strength lies in telling stories from the roots of India with a unique style of narration that is enthralling and exhilarating. Chanakya is a brand that everyone can connect to when it comes to wit and wisdom, which the basis of the show was formed. “Application is the final end point of learning” – Chanakya is the one who does that. We are quite sure we will transform this into a big brand and hope kids will find a new companion” adds Bhargava.

“Inani Media is a four year old animation studio based out of Hyderabad that is actively engaged in creating kids’ content for cross platforms across all regions. Apart from Chanakya, we are currently working on first of its kind 2D Sportstoon “Ant&Elephant”- a no dialogue hilarious comedy show for global audience, these are just the tip of an iceberg and we have as many as 25 titles on the cards including live action/VFX shows as well,” concludes Reddy.