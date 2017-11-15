Hungama’s Chacha Bhatija will next feature in ‘Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai’

Hungama’s famous jasoos jodi, Chacha Bhatija, have entertained young audience and in no time the animated series has become one of the loved shows on the channel.

After an overwhelming response from fans towards the series and the first Chacha Bhatija movie – Khazane Ki Khoj – Hungama TV channel is back with another feature Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai in which the detective duo go on a new investigative journey.

In Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, the jasoos jodi is embroiled in a tricky situation. Chacha gets accused of stealing a precious stone from the historical crown and to prove his uncle’s innocence, Bhatija and Chacha both have to travel back in time through Khoji’s time machine. This double trouble filled ride is spruced with lots of chaos, confusion and humour.

This new feature will be telecast at 10 am on 19 November, on Hungama TV channel.