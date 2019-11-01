Hungama TV launches ‘Tyohaar Ka Upahaar’ offer at one rupee per month

Hungama TV is all set to take fun, laughter and mischief up a notch this festive season, with the ‘Tyohaar ka Upahaar’ offer at only one rupee per month.

The channel has launched an interesting campaign which highlights the significant role that animated characters play in the lives of kids today. Over the years, Shinchan has become one of the most popular characters and truly embodies the fun spirit of Hungama. Backed up by this insight, the campaign showcases a day in the life of a young avid Shinchan fan who misses watching his favourite show. His friend then steps in and informs him that he can watch Shinchan on Hungama TV for at only one rupee.

“Our endeavour has been to make our stories and characters easily accessible to every household in the country. Hungama TV has always been a favourite amongst kids and with this promotional ‘Tyohaar Ka Upahaar’ offer, we hope to reach out to more kids and have them subscribe and celebrate this festive season with us. This also will allow our trade partners to provide enhanced offering to their consumers,” said Star india president, distribution Gurjeev Singh Kapoor.

The channel has lined up a strong content with fresh programming till December 2019, which includes movie premieres, specially curated blocks, new seasons and episodes across local animation as well as international shows.

Hungama TV will also be showcasing best of Hungama shows in curated block ‘Dabaang Diwali’ followed by the premieres of two Pokémon movies – Pokémon Arceus Aur Jeevan Ka Jewel’ and Pokemon Zoroark Mayajaal Ka Ustaad. The channel will also celebrate Children’s Day with a programming special titled The Chotay Ustaad followed by movie festivals of Shinchan films along with new episodes of Selfie with Bajrangi and Inspector Chingum.

Star India Infotainment, English and Kids head Anuradha Aggarwal added, “The content on Hungama TV has always reflected our core philosophy of creating experiences that energizes kids with fun and laughter and our stories and characters, including Shinchan, truly celebrate childhood as seen in the campaign. Keeping with the festive spirit, we will also be bringing in more exciting shows that promise adventure, comedy and a fun-filled ride for our young viewers.”