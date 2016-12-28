Hulu acquires 56 Disney titles including ‘Mulan’ and ‘Pocahontas’

The VOD streaming platform, Hulu has delighted its subscribers this holiday season with its recent announcement. Hulu is now the exclusive streaming subscription service for some of Disney’s most beloved films.

With a repository of 56 titles under its hood, Hulu has already started the process of adding some of the titles on its platform. The rest will be added in the coming months. We will get to witness movies like Pocahontas, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Step Up, Lilo & Stitch.

Despite Disney having 30 per cent stake in the company, Hulu isn’t the only streaming device which showcases Disney movies. Earlier Netflix became the only pay-for-TV service in the USA that will carry theatrical releases from Disney released in 2016 and beyond. This means that no other video streaming platform can carry new releases not just from Disney but also from Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

In June Hulu had announced a deal with the Disney-ABC Television Group for the exclusive SVOD rights to past seasons of seven Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD series, and more than 20 Disney Channel original movies

Disney along with networks like Fox, ABC and many more will be bringing more exclusives to the service in the new year when Hulu launches its live – TV service.