HTC Vive headsets are now cheaper by Rs. 16,000 in India!

HTC Vive today announced a Rs.16,000 price reduction for Vive in an attempt to make the VR system more accessible to the mass market in India. Starting today, Vive will be available for Rs. 76,990. All Vive purchases come with a free trial to Viveport subscription where consumers can choose up to five titles per month to experience and copies of many of the popular pieces of VR content, including Google’s Tilt Brush, Everest VR and Richie’s Plank Experience.

“Our goal at Vive has always been to offer the best and the most advanced VR system and drive mass market adoption for VR across the globe,” said HTC chairwoman Cher Wang. “We’re continuing to deliver on that commitment with this new price for Vive, making VR more accessible to a broader audience and driving the entire VR industry forward. Vive’s game changing technology, best-in-class content and unmatched global partners are fulfilling the promise of VR like never before. With highly anticipated titles, and the upcoming launch of Vive Tracker, there has never been a better time to embrace Vive, and enjoy the most immersive VR experience available.”

A winner of numerous technology and industry awards across the globe, Vive is the only product that offers room-scale VR out of a single box and this version of Vive will be the unit in market for the foreseeable future. The base Vive package comes with everything you need for a quick room scale VR set-up: two base stations for accurate tracking, two motion controllers for immersive VR experiences and new and improved connection cables and new materials that offer a lighter weight on the Vive headset.

According to a recent report from UBM, more developers are building experiences for Vive than ever before and Vive was chosen as developers’ top target when creating content. With more than 3,600 titles available across Steam and Viveport and with new AAA content arriving soon, Vive might continue to be the platform of choice for developers and consumers alike. In addition, Viveport subscription allows consumers to choose from over 250 pieces of content from a highly-curated offering, giving consumers another opportunity to discover the choicest VR content available.

According to Steam statistics, HTC Vive maintains a 60 per cent share of access to the Steam platform for high-end VR headsets. Over the past year, Vive has maintained its lead by more than 20 per cent.