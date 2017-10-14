HTC Vive announces ‘Fallout 4’ VR bundle

HTC Vive has announced a new hardware bundle featuring Fallout 4 VR, one of the most anticipated VR titles to date. Starting 14 October, customers who purchase an HTC Vive, will receive a free redemption code for Fallout 4 VR, a $59.99 value, which launches on 12 December, 2017. Fallout 4, the post-apocalyptic adventure from Bethesda Game Studios and winner of more than 200 ‘Best Of’ awards, including the DICE and BAFTA Game of the Year, and most recently ‘Best Virtual Reality Game’ at gamescom 2017, finally comes in its entirety to VR. Fallout 4 VR includes the complete core game with all-new combat, crafting, and building systems fully re-imagined for virtual reality.



“Fallout 4 VR is the most anticipated title for VR this holiday, and the game development team at Bethesda Game Studios is delivering on the promise with a full-length AAA open-world game that takes advantage of Vive’s incredible room-scale immersion for a mind-blowing experience in the Wasteland,” said Vive Studios GM Joel Breton. “The promise of a game with near endless content, including hundreds of locations, characters, and quests, fully playable in VR, is something that we have been focused on providing for the VR gaming community. We are now thrilled to provide this incredible game to new Vive owners and eagerly look forward to game’s launch on Vive this December.”

The freedom of exploring the wasteland comes alive using Vive’s room-scale technology. Vive’s submillimeter tracking for responsiveness and accuracy makes it quite an immersive way to experience Fallout 4.