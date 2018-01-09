HTC reveals Vive Pro and Vive Wireless Adaptor

HTC VIVE today at CES announced Vive Pro and Vive Wireless Adaptor. In addition, the company debuted new improvements in how VR users discover, experience and acquire VR content through revamp of Viveport VR and Vive Video. These advancements are in the likes of delivering on VR users’ desire for higher resolution, improved audio, greater comfort, wireless freedom and immersive content discovery.

Vive Pro

The upgraded new HMD, Vive Pro, includes dual-OLED displays for a crisp picture resolution of 2880 x 1600 combined, a 78 per cent increase in resolution over the current Vive HMD.

Vive Pro also features integrated, high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier to offer a heightened sense of presence and an overall richer sound. Additional improvements include dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras.

“There’s a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset,” said Vive GM U.S.A Daniel O’Brien. “Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience.”



Vive Wireless Adaptor

Also unveiled today, the Vive Wireless Adaptor will be the first to market with a truly wireless VR headset integration for both Vive and Vive Pro.

The Vive Wireless Adaptor features Intel’s WiGig technology that operates in the interference-free 60Ghz band, which promises lower latency and better performance. The Vive Wireless Adaptor will ship in Q3 to customers worldwide.

“Wireless VR has been on nearly every VR user’s wishlist since the technology was unveiled,” said Intel Corporation GM VR Group, Frank Soqui. “By collaborating with HTC to commercialize Intel’s WiGig technology, we will guarantee that wireless VR meets the most discerning quality bar for home users and business VR customers.”

Viveport VR

Instead of a traditional 2D catalog, Viveport VR content is delivered in fully immersive interactive previews. Viveport is embracing a VR first approach by including VR enabled “VR Previews,” which are interactive glimpses of content that give customers a room-scale preview of an experience and the opportunity to interact with content before purchasing or subscribing.

“Viveport is moving to a VR first experience model, and with the all-new Viveport VR, we are changing the way consumers discover, experience and acquire VR content,” said Viveport president Rikard Steiber “Until now, there has not been a shopping and browsing experience that takes advantage of the full functionality of VR. Available in early access today, Viveport VR increases interaction with content and offers developers a preview that showcases the quality of their titles and experiences.”