One of the film’s magical moments was when our real-life heroes – Mary Poppins, lamplighter Jack and the Banks children – are transported to a colourful animated world. The scene features a lively music hall sequence (replete, of course, with dancing penguins) and culminates in a thrilling carriage chase, with the merging of traditional animation and modern VFX a tag-team operation between Framestore’s Montreal team and the animators at Duncan Studios. “Integrating the 2D and 3D universes definitely threw up some challenges,” says VFX Supervisor Christian Kaestner. “Balancing perspectives and allowing the right amount of modernity to filter into that exquisite hand-drawn world required a great deal of time and thought. The pacing is so dynamic and the choreography so precise that we really had our work cut out when it came to capturing the light, texture, shade and geometry of the scene. Helping bring together the superb direction and choreography, the fantastic performances and Duncan Studios’ artwork for the seated, animated audience was a lot of fun but also a lot of work – for example, we actually recreated the music hall’s stage and lighting rig to get things just right.”

Wood adds, “So I asked the Visual Effects supervisor in his presentation to really sum it up for me and what we put to me was that you can imagine a 3D truck pulling a car driven by a 2D fox, a badger and a Weasel chased by a 2D horse pulling a CG carriage over three live-action children, what could go wrong? The big Mickey Mouse thing in the room is the Disney gave us the live-action crowned jewels and Mary Poppins is their iconic and absolutely Top-drawer franchise Ips That’s why they gave us their admonitions, Don’t Screw it up. It was quite a clear brief. Don’t Screw it up.”

A sense of the traditional merging with ultra-modern craftsmanship permeates the film, with Framestore’s environment work frequently nodding to the first film’s exquisite matte paintings. “We definitely wanted to tip our cap to the beautiful paintings that Peter Ellenshaw created for the first Mary Poppins film,” says Kaestner. “Ellenshaw and his contemporaries worked to convey a mood or an atmosphere rather than striving for note-perfect accuracy. While we adopted a more realistic approach to our backdrops, the original matte paintings were certainly there in the back of our minds, and we definitely tipped our hat to them in terms of the colour palettes we employed.”