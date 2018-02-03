Houseful at Bengaluru leg of MIP India roadshow

All the seats were taken and more had to be brought in as the Bengaluru leg of the MIP TV India roadshow ended last evening at the Lalit Ashok.

With the theme A Seamless Content World, the Bengaluru MIP was addressed by Reed Midem (Paris) Asia head Paul Barbaro, and India representative for Asia Markets and Indiantelevision.com CEO and managing director Anil Wanvari. The duo addressed the rapt audience in tandem.

Beginning with the theme of the roadshow, Wanvari quoted Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos’ words that Sarandos had spoken during an interview – “A good story told well is a global product.” In today’s connected world, which is increasingly becoming seamless, content is king, queen and prince irrespective of geography. This was evident by the success of creations such as the Louis Fonse-Daddy Yankee’s Spanish number Despacito, which had five billion views on YouTube, even more than Gangnam Style, explained Wanvari.

“Increasingly, scripted and non-scripted local shows made in a local language and aimed at domestic viewers are finding a global audience. And building a fan base overseas can only boost the revenue potential,” said Barbaro. Exhorting Indian creators, animators, Indian content aggregators and buyers and people from the Indian media and entertainment industry to participate at the India Pavilion at MIP TV 2018 at Cannes from 9 to 12 April 2018, Barbaro and Wanvari explicated the advantages and gains of doing so.

Citing examples of some successes of local content, Barbaro said, “Historically, dramas and comedies have not travelled well because they are steeped in local customs, conventions and cultures. Yet, Keshet’s Loaded, Star India’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Broken Pieces from Turkey’s Global Agency made compelling scripted entertainment centred on universal truths. And these stories have enthralled audiences in a number of diverse geographies.”

Reed Midem’s statistics and data about buyers and sellers and the kind of content that was required, details about the money that could be earned from different countries were shared. Case studies were presented and AVIs of some success stories of some of the people who participated at MIP TV were played.

“Don’t come and register if you plan to come to MIP TV just once. You have to be there for the long haul if you want to truly succeed, to network with the buyers and sellers and leverage the associations that you built there,” concluded Wanvari very bluntly.

For details contact: Priyanka Sharma +91-8017562056/+91-22-6642 4062

Email: priyankas@indiantelevision.co.in or devikak@indiantelevision.co.in