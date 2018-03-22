‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ trailer: Gear up for cruise vacation…or mayhem?

The owner of Hotel Transylvania, Count Dracula is back with mayhem! And this time, it’s all about a summer vacation creating havoc and making you roll with laughter. Sony Pictures Animation has released the third installment of the franchise, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Dracula boards the cruise with his buddies for what he thinks is a dream vacation. He falls for the mysterious Captain Ericka and his vacation turns into a nightmare.

The synopsis of the story go like this: The trailer shows the monsters on a luxury cruise ship. Mavis, daughter of Drac surprises him with a family voyage on a luxury monster cruise ship so he can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Dracula and his pals as they enjoy the shipboard fun that the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to colossus sized buffet and exotic locations. The vacation then takes a deadly turn when Mavis realises her dad’s falling for the Captain of the ship, who plans on destroying the monsterkind. Balancing family, friends, and a budding romance might just be too much, even for the most powerful vampire.

The fantastic screenplay, stunning colours, the visually appealing overall look and the multiple gags throughout the trailer promise to offer a wholesome comical treat.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation cast includes the same old pack reprising the roles: Adam Sandler as Dracula, Andy Samberg as Johny, Selena Gomez as Mavis, Kevin James as Frank, David Spade as Griffin the invisible man, Steve Buscemi as Wayne, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray the mummy, Molly Shannon as Wanda and Eunice as Fran Drescher. Joining the cast will be Jim Gaffigan, Kathryn Hahn and Mel Brooks.

Produced by Michelle Murdocca, directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, the Dracula returns with his gang in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on 13 July 2018.