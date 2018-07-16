‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ climbs higher than ‘Skyscaper’

Sony’s animated feature Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, ranked first, opening to $44 million domestically.

Despite Dwayne Johnson’s aura, Skyscaper didn’t do that well in its opening weekend, earning $25 million and lost to Ant-Man and the Wasp, gaining the third position. Ant-Man and the Wasp gained the second spot earning $29.5 million.

Hotel Transylvania 3 follows Dracula (Adam Sandler) as he takes a cruise with his nefarious pals, only to fall in love with the captain of the ship (Kathryn Hahn). The voice cast also includes Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks.

“We expected a three-horse race and we are incredibly happy to be number one. It’s a very competitive market,” says Sony president of worldwide marketing and distribution Josh Greenstein, adding that launching the film in summer means strong midweek business because of kids being out of school, he commented while talking to media.

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will release on 20 July 2018 in India. With huge success overseas, it is expected to create a buzz with a good sum at the box office in India.