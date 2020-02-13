Hong Kong Filmart 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus fears

Asia’s largest film and television content market, Hong Kong Filmart has been postponed to August due to the global Coronavirus outbreak. Originally slated for late March, the 23rd edition of the market is now scheduled to kick off on 27 August 2020, according to Hong Kong Trade Development Council. The concurrent Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum has also been moved.

Organizer Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) released a statement today confirming the news, explaining the decision was made for “the safety and well-being of our exhibitors and participants”. “The decision is made in response to the preventive measures taken by the Hong Kong SAR Government and health authorities worldwide to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.”

Though the number of Coronavirus cases in Hong Kong remains relatively low, at 50, the anxiety over a bigger impact is high. The booming Beijing industry has increased the strong Chinese presence at the market in recent years. Last year, 264 exhibitors out of 888 were from mainland China at Hong Kong Filmart.

According to reports, the death toll due to the deadly virus has risen to 1,380, and the number of infections is rising close to 60,000. At least 25 countries now have confirmed cases and the World Health Organization has called it a ‘grave threat’.