Honey-Bunny double up as the perfect hosts for the first ever YAY! Time Brunch

The holiday season is just around the corner and no one looks forward to them as much as kids. The season witnesses unprecedented enthusiasm, good cheer and lavish feasts. To take the festive fervor a notch higher, Sony YAY! – the kids entertainment channel from Sony Pictures Networks India, joined hands with Hyatt Regency for a special brunch called, YAY! Time with Honey-Bunny, on 8 December 2019. This first-of-its-kind association witnessed the channel and the luxury hotel coming together to curate a scrumptious brunch comprising of a delectable cuisine inspired by the fan favorite show – Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal.

Right from show themed décor to Honey-Bunny hosting the brunch, the experience ensured kids and parents received the YAY! experience throughout the day. The afternoon saw the awesome twosome shaking a leg with kids on the title track of Honey-Bunny ka Jholmaal, clicking innumerable pictures at the YAY-selfie booth and handing out uber-cool YAY! merchandise. The jholmaal pair through their antics ensured that it wasn’t just another regular Sunday brunch, but made sure it was a special one for kids and parents alike.

Through such fun-filled, unique and entertaining activities designed to bring the channel closer to the kids, Sony YAY! is going all out to it gives its fans a YAY! time at every possible juncture.