Holy Cow Productions’ ‘Mystic Pillars’ will launch in Android and PC by January

Bangalore based Holy Cow productions is aiming to launch their game Mystic Pillars on PC by January 2020 and on android pretty soon. The game is already available to play on iOS Premium ($3.99 Tier) and has received 4.7 rating already at the apple store.

The game is set in Ancient India which has an original blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline as the USP. In conversation with AnimationXpress Holy Cow Productions director of game development Goutham Dindukurthi said that “We are hard at work to bring the game out on the other platforms – Steam on PC and Android as well. We are planning to roll out the android version December 2019 expectedly considering the good response on the iOS launch and planning to roll out the game on PC by second week of January 2020 possibly. Mystic Pillars is currently available for wishlist on steam.”

The player plays the role of a traveller whose journey across the world landed in the kingdom of Zampi. The task for the players is to somehow destroy the pillars by solving the puzzle which are blocking water and making the prosperous Zampi under drought plaguing. The story unfolds when the player meets other character games who share the mystry behind Zampi’s downfall. From the words of the developer the animated cut scenes reveal the storyline which is quite addictive in nature.

The PC version will have added features,as he expressed “for the PC version, we will be adding full controller support as well as high quality textures to bring out the best experience for players!”

As the storyline progresses the puzzles become more interesting and challenging to solve with different configurations. The game supports 20+ in game languages which includes English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Japanese, Korean, Portuguese EU, Polish, Turkish, Portuguese BR, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Arabic, Catalan, Hebrew for interface and subtitle.

“Mystic Pillars is the first Indian story-based puzzle game with support for 20+ languages (including 4 Indian languages) featuring animated cut scenes with voice over in Kannada (native language of Bangalore, India) and English. It is an original blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline, providing the player with a unique gameplay experience,” he added.

The idea of the game generated when their team were discussing on creating a game on some Indian board games. One of the games which they zeroed on was Ali Guli Mane or Chenne Mane (in Kannada). This was similar to a popular board game, Mancala across the world. “Initially, the game was called Sort as it was basically sorting of seeds in a specific way to solve the puzzle. A major deviation from Ali Guli Mane which we considered was not to restrict ourselves with just the linear form and the core gameplay rules for the puzzles.”

The hand drawn colourful 2D artwork reveals about South Indian culture and contains a couple of scenes of war which can include glimpses of blood and death. The game includes 100 simple and unique logical puzzles and they “started creating puzzles in various forms including circular, cubical, alphabet etc and eventually moved quite far away the actual board game. Once we had created all the puzzles, we thought of creating a unique experience. We decided to intertwine the puzzle game experience with an original story based in Ancient India. The story gives you a glimpse into the rich South Indian culture and its tradition.”

The system requirements to roll the game in the PC are as follows: