Holy Cow Production’s game to showcase at the GDC 2020

Holy Cow Productions in house game Mystic Pillars has been selected the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, United States.

Talking to AnimationXpress Holy Cow Productions director of game development, Goutham Dindukurthi expressed, “It gives us great pleasure to announce that our game Mystic Pillars has been selected to showcase at the official Indie Megabooth at GDC 2020!”

GDC brings the game development community together to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry across five days of education, inspiration, and networking. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us and we look forward to showcasing Mystic Pillars outside of India, for the first time ever. We are extremely honoured and thankful to the Indie Megabooth,” added Dindukurthi.

The game is already available to play on iOS Premium ($3.99 Tier) and has received 4.7 rating already at the apple store. And they are aiming to launch it for Android gamers and the PC gamers on 4 March 2020.

“This is a proud moment for us at Holy Cow and if that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s more! Mystic Pillars will be launching on Steam and Google Play next week, on Wednesday – 4 March 2020,” added he.

Mystic Pillars is a creative blend of fascinating puzzles and immersive narrative set in ancient India. The kingdom of Zampi has been plagued by a mystical drought for years. As a mysterious traveller roaming the land, a player must restore the once prosperous kingdom. Solve puzzles and destroy the magical pillars blocking the water. As you travel across the kingdom, you will meet the people of Zampi and slowly uncover what events transpired that led to the downfall of Zampi.

“Mystic Pillars is the first Indian story-based puzzle game with support for 20+ languages (including 4 Indian languages) featuring animated cut scenes with voice over in Kannada (the native language of Bangalore, India) and English,” he added.

In addition to that Nodding Heads Games game Raji: An Ancient Epic has also been selected for the GDC 2020.