Hilary Duff and ‘Lizzie McGuire’ cast reunite for a virtual table read

The 90s kids who grew up watching some amazing shows on Disney Channel may very well remember Lizzie McGuire and the episode titled Between a Rock and a Bra Place, which just so happens to have aired on 11 May 2001! In a 44 minute Instagram video, Hilary Duff and the original cast of Lizzie McGuire reunited for a virtual table read of the episode.

The reunion featured Duff, Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Davida Williams (Claire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate), Kyle Downs (who played Larry Tudgeman, but was reading David Carradine’s lines), writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and former writer and father of Jake Thomas, Bob Thomas, who narrated during the table read. Duff also had a small animated Lizzie by her side.

The reunion comes after a Disney Plus reboot of the show was put on hold earlier this year after its original creator stepped down. Duff has since asked Disney to move the reboot to Hulu so the show could depict “the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey” without being restricted by a PG rating.