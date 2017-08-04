Highlights from upcoming Netflix Anime Tokyo Slate Event

Recently in Tokyo, Netflix announced a slate of exciting new anime programming and some new videos in support of upcoming anime programming, including the following:

Cannon Busters

Created, directed and executive produced by LeSean Thomas (Children of Ether), the series follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end, royal-class friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a powerful kingdom under siege. Twelve episodes are being produced by Manga Entertainment Ltd, Nada Holdings and Satelight (Macross Delta).

Writers: Natasha Allegri (Creator of Bee & Puppycat), Anne Toole (Writer’s Guild nominee for “The Witcher” video game), Nilah Magruder (M.F.K. web series) and LeSean Thomas, among others.

Story Editor – Matt Wayne (Justice League Unlimited, Niko & The Sword of Light)

Devilman Crybaby

The protagonist Akira Fudo (Koki Uchiyama) learns from his best friend, Ryo Asuka (Ayumu Murase), that an ancient race of demons has returned to take back the world from humans. Ryo tells Akira that the only way to defeat the demons is to incorporate their supernatural powers, and suggests that he unite with a demon himself. Akira succeeds in transforming into Devilman, who possesses both the powers of a demon and the soul of a human. The battle of Devilman and Akira Fudo begins. The series, comprised of 10 episodes, is a Science SARU production and will launch on Netflix globally in Spring 2018.

Original story: “Devilman” by Go Nagai.

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Screenplay: Ichiro Okouchi

Music: Kensuke Ushio

Devilman Crybaby Teaser Trailer

B: The Beginning (formerly known as Perfect Bones)

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G. The series is comprised of 12 episodes and is a Production I.G. series that is set to debut globally on Netflix in Spring 2018. B: The Beginning stars Hiroaki Hirata, Yuki Kaji, Asami Seto, Hiroki Touchi, Minoru Inaba, Ami Koshimizu, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Shintaro Tanaka, Atsushi Goto, Toshiyuki Morikawa and Kaito Ishikawa.

Original: Kazuto Nakazawa x Production I.G.

Directors: Kazuto Nakazawa, Yoshinobu Yamakawa

Producer Rui Kuroki

Screenplay: Katsunari Ishida

Character Designer and Key Animation Supervisor: Kazuto Nakazawa

Color Designer: Narumi Sakai

Art Supervisor: Yukio Nagasaki

Music: Yoshihiro Ike

Editor: Junichi Uematsu

Song: The Perfect World

Song-Arrange-Guitar: Marty Friedman

Bass: KenKen (aka LIFE IS GROOVE/RIZE/Dragon Ash)

Arrange-Programming: Koji Fujimoto

B: The Beginning Unit and Teaser Art Debut

Sword Gai: the Animation

A weapon that has drawn the blood of countless victims becomes legend, and at times takes on a life of its own. When such a weapon’s human host is filled with hate and murderous intent, he becomes a demonic combination of weapon and man that thirsts only for slaughter.

An organization has faced these dangerous beings over the centuries. A young man named Gai is destined to live as a weapon. As humans are enthralled by their weapons’ power, epic battles unfold with the fate of humanity in the balance in this battle action fantasy. The series will debut globally on Netflix in Spring 2018.

Screenplay: Toshiki Inoue

Sword Gai: the Animation Unit Debut

A.I.C.O. Incarnation

In Japan in the year 2035, an accident known as the “Burst” occurs during a research project, spawning an out-of-control artificial life form called “Matter” that has spread throughout the Kurobe Gorge. The research city that was once hailed as the hope for humanity is cordoned off by the government. Two years later, 15-year-old Aiko Tachibana, who lost her family in the Burst, learns something unbelievable from Yuya Kanzaki, a new student at her school. A secret is hidden within her body, and the answer to the puzzle lies at the “Primary Point” that was the center of the Burst. Aiko resolves to infiltrate the restricted area, escorted by a team of divers and with Yuya as her guide. When boy meets girl with the fate of humanity in their hands, what new truth will come to light? The series comprised of 12 episodes is produced by Bones, whose notable works include “Psalms of Planets EUREKA SEVEN” and “My Hero Academia.” The series will debut globally on Netflix in Spring 2018.

Director: Kazuya Murata

A.I.C.O. Incarnation Teaser Art Debut

A.I.C.O. Incarnation Teaser Trailer

Lost Song

An all-new, classic fantasy starring Yukari Tamura and Konomi Suzuki as the two heroines.

Rin (Konomi Suzuki), an energetic girl who loves to eat, lives in a verdant frontier village.

Deep within the royal palace in the bustling capital city, the songstress Finis (Yukari Tamura) spends her days in solitude. Both share a special power no other person has. A miraculous power that can heal wounds, create water and stir the wind — the power of song. Guided by destiny, the two young women each face an arduous journey with the power of song. The shadow of war looms over the kingdom, tainting even the miraculous songs with the blood of innocents. Loved ones meet their deaths as silent screams echo through a stone prison. As two destinies intersect, will the final song be one of despair, hope or…? The series is comprised of 12 episodes, and is a LIDENFILMS x Dwango co-production. Lost Song will debut globally on Netflix in 2018.

Director and screenplay: Junpei & Morita

Original character design: Tomonori Fukuda

Lyrics: Aki Hata

Music: Yusuke Shirato

Background art: Dehogallery

Lost Song Teaser Art Debut

Rilakkuma Series (Working Title)

Ever since its merchandise first went on sale by San-X in 2003, the “Rilakkuma” character has enjoyed immense popularity especially among women. After being featured in many merchandising and industry campaigns, it is now widely recognized both in Japan and abroad. To mark its 15th anniversary, Dwarf Studio now brings to bear its world class stop motion animation skills to produce the first animated series featuring “Rilakkuma.”

Rilakkuma is a soft toy bear who showed up one day to live with an office worker named Kaoru. He spends his days lounging around the apartment. Although there’s a zipper on his back, what’s inside is a mystery. He loves pancakes, rice omelets, custard pudding and “dango” rice dumplings. His friends are Kaoru’s pet bird Kiiroitori and a small white bear cub named Korilakkuma who also showed up out of the blue.

The series, comprised of 13 episodes, is produced by Dwarf and is the first stop motion animated series featuring “Rilakkuma”.

Rilakkuma Series Original Illustration

Knights of the Zodiac: SAINT SEIYA

KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC: SAINT SEIYA follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind. The series is comprised of 12 episodes and is produced by Toei Animation.

Based on Original Stories and Characters Created by: Masami Kurumada

Director: Yoshiharu Ashino

Story Editor & Head Writer: Eugene Son

Character Design: Terum Nishii

Armor Design: Takashi Okazaki

Teaser Art Debut

Baki

The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world’s most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat — their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki’s side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins! More than 63 million copies of the original manga series have been printed and the series will be comprised of 26 episodes for Netflix, produced by TMS Entertainment.

Baki Cover art of original manga

Kakegurui

There is one absolute rule in gambling — at the end of the day, there is a winner and a loser. The winner gains riches and prestige, while the loser is branded a failure and left with nothing. In the silence leading up to the moment that separates winners and losers, instincts are sharpened and desires reach the point of ecstasy. This is a harsh microcosm of life in a capitalist society. Why are people captivated by a world filled with risk? What lies beyond the madness? As the class system of modern society crumbles, an unprecedented adrenaline-pumping anime sweeps the world. Based on the manga by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura (Serialized in Monthly Gangan Joker published by Square Enix), twelve episodes of the series are being produced by MAPPA. Kakegurui stars Saori Hayami, Minami Tanaka, Tatsuya Tokutake, Yuki Wakai, Karin Nanami, Mariya Ise, Yu Serizawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Mayu Udono, Ayaka Fukuhara and Miyuki Sawashiro. The series will premiere in 2018 on Netflix, everywhere except Japan.

Director: Yuichiro Hayashi

Series Composition: Yasuko Kobayashi

Character Design: Manabu Akita

Art Directors: Haruka Matsuda, Masanobu Nomura

Color Designer: Chikako Kamata

CGI Director: Shin Jaehoon

Director of Photography: Takashi Yanagida

Editing: Kiyoshi Hirose

Sound Director: Akiko Fujita

Sound Production: HALF H・P STUDIO

Music: TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND

Kakegurui Main Trailer

Fate/Apocrypha

Fourteen Heroic Spirits gather for an apocryphal Holy Grail War. In a city called Fuyuki, seven magi and their Heroic Spirits once clashed in a Holy Grail War. But amid the chaos of the Second World War, a magus made off with the Grail. Decades later, the Yggdmillennia clan holds the Grail high and secedes from the Mage’s Association, declaring their independence. Angered by the move, the Association sends assassins after them, only to have them wiped out by a Yggdmillennia Servant. The choice is made to fight Servants with Servants, and the Holy Grail War system is expanded to two factions of seven Servants each. A Holy Grail War of unprecedented scale — a Great Holy Grail War — begins in Trifas, Romania.

The series stars Natsuki Hanae, Maaya Sakamoto, Koki Uchiyama, Miyuki Sawashiro, Junichi Suwabe, Saori Hayami, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Koji Yusa, Ryotaro Okiayu, Makoto Furukawa, Rumi Okubo, Tetsu Inada, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Satoshi Tsuruoka, Ai Nonaka, Kei Shindo and Sakura Tange. Fate/Apocrypha is an ANIPLEX/A-1 Pictures production. The series will be 25 episodes that premiere is the US and Canada on November 7 and everywhere else, except Japan, on December 2.

Original Story: Yuichiro Higashide・TYPE-MOON

Original Character Design: Ototsugu Konoe

Director: Yoshiyuki Asai

Story Editor: Yuichiro Higashide

Music: Masaru Yokoyama

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Fate/Apocrypha Main Trailer

Children of the Whales

In the 93rd year of the Sentence of Sand…

In a world covered by oceans of sand, 513 people live in complete isolation on the “Mud Whale,” an island-like ship adrift on the sand. Children of the Whales is an adaptation by director Kyohei Ishiguro and anime studio J.C.Staff based on Abi Umeda’s hit manga of the same name (serialized in Akita Shoten’s “Monthly Mystery Bonita”). Chakuro, the island’s archivist endowed with special powers, meets a mysterious girl named Rikosu as he investigates an abandoned ship that drifted up to the Mud Whale one day. It is the first time anyone on the island has made contact with someone from the outside world, but is it an auspicious sign that a new world awaits?

Children of the Whales stars Natsuki Hanae, Manaka Iwami, Yuichiro Umehara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Mikako Komatsu, Daiki Yamashita and Hiroshi Kamiya. The series will debut everywhere except Japan on Netflix in 2018.

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro

Series Composition: Michiko Yokote

Character Design: Haruko Iizuka

Art Director: Toshiharu Mizutani (Moonflower)

Color Designer: Miyuki Ishida

Director of Photography: Yoshio Okouchi

Editor: Masahiro Goto (REAL-T)

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Music: Hiroaki Tsutsumi

Animation Production: J.C.Staff

Children of the Whales Unit Photo

GODZILLA

Since it was first released as a feature film in 1954, “Godzilla” has become a colossal cultural icon loved by millions around the world. The 2016 release of “SHIN GODZILLA”, directed by Hideaki Anno, reinvigorated the franchise with a novel and realistic depiction of the iconic monster story, earning 82.5 million US dollars at the box-office and capturing the imagination of new and old fans alike. Now in 2017, GODZILLA evolves in an unexpected direction as a feature-length animated film.

The animated movie takes the franchise into uncharted territory — a harsh world of the future in which Godzilla has dominated the Earth for the past 20,000 years, and a fateful final confrontation with mankind looms. The animated film stars Mamoru Miyano, Takashiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji and Junichi Suwabe. Prepare for the earth-shattering roar of a brand new GODZILLA, unlike anything heard or seen before.

Production Studio: Polygon Pictures

Directors: Kobun Shizuno / Hiroyuki Seshita

Original Story / Screenplay: Gen Urobuchi (Nitroplus), Sadayuki Murai

GODZILLA Unit Debut