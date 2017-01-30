High-tech sales and strategy company, 209 announces partnership with Animatrik

209 Group, provider of high tech sales and strategy advice to the virtual market, announced a new partnership with leading performance motion capture technology and virtual production company Animatrik, with the aim to provide high-end virtual services for the post-production industry.

Leveraging a 20-year relationship, 209 Group and Animatrik will combine expertise to deliver leading performance capture solutions to the film, television, games, and animation markets.

Animatrik is a provider of motion capture, pre-visualisation and virtual cinematography services. It also provides stage and location based motion capture and virtual camera services, with film and games credits which include Warcraft, Chappie, Elysium, Warm Bodies, District 9, Splinter Cell, Dead Rising 3, Thief 4, Crysis 3 and Mortal Kombat Legacy.

Animatrik, president and CTO, Brett Ineson commented, “We’ve known Tom for over two decades, and know that his knowledge of the virtual space is second to none. Via this new partnership, we hope to augment the Animatrik service range and deliver more high-quality content to the world’s biggest projects.”

209 Group provides superior technical sales representation and management support for a global network of clients in North American, European and Asia Pacific markets. It launches new technologies into the market as well as facilitates growth of existing technologies. The company’s current focus is on technologies relating to motion capture.

209 Group, president, Tom Armbruster said, “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Animatrik – one of the world’s most experienced and well-equipped mo-cap solution providers. Our aim is simple: support Animatrik in its further growth via the new LA soundstage, and work on even more triple-A projects over the coming years.”