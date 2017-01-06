Hi-Rez Studios announce a string of new elements in Smite

Hi-Rez Studios has been slowly pushing their boundaries to emerge as one of the major company offering several multiplayer games. The studio started off with two games, namely Global Agenda and Tribes: Ascend. While these two titles gained them fair reviews, the third-person MOBA (Multiplayer online battle arena) titled Smite brought the company into the limelight. With their fantasy, first person shooter (FPS) shooter, Paladins, running into open beta recently and the studio announcing their turn-based card game, Smite Tactics; it seems that the support for Smite is still running strong.

The Hi-Rez expo recently concluded in Atlanta and a lot of things were announced in regards to the MOBA. Firstly a new pantheon was introduced to the game with a new character, Morrigan: The Phantom Queen. Morrigan is a mage who can transform into any other character in the current match and go invisible while confusing her enemies with an illusion. Apart from that, the company also announced a new map for clash designed around the Egyptian theme, which will feature two lanes and a new boss. There will be changes in items as well, while not specified, it is known that the starting items will receive changes and the relics would be upgradable with gold. There will also be containers – consumables which will refill with the return to base.

Smite is looking forward to more co-operative “episodic events”, like Xing Tian’s Mountain and Fafnir’s Winter Wonderland, which offers special rewards to the participants.

The UI will also be going through a visual overhaul and it’ll be possible to queue for multiple playlists at once.