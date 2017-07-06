Herotainment-Toonz original ‘Smighties’ to launch on YouTube and YouTube Kids today

Herotainment and Toonz Media Group announced today that their brand new animated series, Smighties, will be launching today that is 6 July as a global feature on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Smighties is a comedy-adventure series about the small and mighty heroes from a magical land that is part fun, part heroic and all zany. Featuring the Super six Smighties – Zip, Zap, Nardy, Melody, Leila and Dude, the series will also introduce over 130 unique Smighties from five regions. They protect the Smighty Stones which are the magical gems that when combined, create an unstoppable force. When trouble comes along, these small heroes always shine through with teamwork, friendship and fun.

Herotainment co-CEO Caryn Teman said, “We are thrilled to premiere the Smighties series on YouTube and YouTube Kids, the largest global platform where kids discover and enjoy content today.”

The 39×7 animated series will premiere on the Smighties YouTube channel with first three episodes and be available through the YouTube Kids app. The series will initially be available in English, French, Spanish, and in several other languages soon after.

Smighties are relatable and inspiring heroes for kids around the world with their empowering message that you can be small, but still dream big.

A multi-Emmy award-winning writing team of seven whose credits include Duck Tales, Winnie the Pooh, Secret Millionaires Club, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Angry Birds Toons, Super Wings and more are writing the series. The show’s musical score is composed by five-time Emmy nominee Daniel Ingram (My Little Pony: The Movie), whose songs have garnered over one billion views.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar said, “Toonz always believes in producing content with a soul. For us, Smighties are role-models for kids across the world to be inspired by and be entertained. With its global reach and appeal, YouTube and YouTube Kids is indeed the best place for this wonderful show.”