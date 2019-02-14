Here’s how popular games are celebrating Valentine’s Day!

As Valentine’s Day is just right around the corner, some people will be planning out dream dates and buying gifts, where for some of us it’s an excuse to curl up on the couch to play games. On the one hand, there’s a wide variety of Valentine’s day themed games available on Google PlayStore, on the other side, some of our favourite games have strapped up to get soaked in the love season with their appealing features and developments. Here are our top five picks:

Fortnite:

Love is in the air for the celebration of Valentine’s Day, favourite online battle-royale game Fortnite has come up with Valentine’s Day special update with the version 7.40 release. Apart from exciting challenges, the update also brings cute and romantic skins. Wide variations of host skins, in-game vehicles and weapons for the players are available. This gala Valentine’s Day theme of the event with hashtag ShareTheLove started from 8 February and to end on 27 February. The ShareTheLove competitive series features a host of competitions divided into four separate divisions. Top performers in these series will directly be promoted to the higher divisions based on their performance.

It also includes an additional update of Overtime Challenges, which aims to serve as an extension to the regular 10 weekly challenges. On the completion of these challenges by the end of the season players to get a chance to unlock five new rewards. As an incentive for players to upgrade their Battle Pass, all players will receive double XP during the weekends in February. Improving the pass will reward the players, as well as existing Battle Pass owners, with new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder and Onesie outfits.

PUBG:

When it’s time for Valentine’s Day celebration, how can PUBG be far behind? The game has kicked off unique addition for the love season; it has offered a special gift for couples this Valentine’s Day. Beside celebrating love and affection by fighting, it wants its players to match each other with matching sets of costumes. The new love costumes are available in shades of red, pink and white. All these Valentine’s Day unique skins are part of the Killer Angel set and they are available in a time-limited crate only for 17 days.

According to the recent PUBG Mobile tweet a video with the caption “There’s no room for love on the battlegrounds”. In the video, a couple is fighting beside each other near an airdrop, which is about to land on the ground. Moreover, the pair wants to loot it, which necessarily is the primary purpose of airdrops.

As far as the location is concerned, it can be identified it is the Vikendi map as a massive amount of snow can easily be seen in the background, alongside a bunch of rose plants can be seen all around the crate. Whenever there is a crate, snipers are lurking all around it. The couple takes position behind the crate and the fight starts after a few gunshots. Here is the video below:

There’s no room for love on the battlegrounds. pic.twitter.com/HSxskdqZLc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 10, 2019

League of Legends:

On occasion of Valentine’s Day Riot have released two new limited-time skins for League of Legends’ champions Fiora and Vi, aptly named Heartpiercer Fiora and Heartbreaker Vi.

Both these skins are available for purchase through the client and cost 1350 RP each. However, the skins are only up for sale till 5 March after which they will consign to the legacy vault, along with the Sweetheart Xayah and Sweetheart Rakan skins pair.

Also usual, pink hearts and red roses are the themes for each champion’s for the new Valentine’s look, joining the team of Ashe, Lucian, and Orianna, who previously received a skin for the romantic holiday. The new skins also come with Valentines-themed animations for the champions’ recalls and abilities.

Apex Legends:

The new free to play battle royal game Apex Legends of EA games and Respawn Entertainment also joins the love parade with Fortnite and PUBG to celebrate Valentine’s Day. As the game surpassed 25 million players at the end of first weeks, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella expressed that Valentine’s Day is one of the first stops for them to explore and attract players on their way.

In an official post earlier on the EA website, Zampella shared a few plans for the near future, one of which revolves around Valentine’s Day. “We’ll be celebrating Valentine’s Day by introducing some limited-time Valentine’s Day themed loot, so all you (Apex Legends) lovers out there keep your eyes open,” he said.

Respawn has planned the first-ever e-sports tournament is kicking off today, Valentine’s Day-themed loot drop later this week, and the start of its first season and launch of its battle pass subscription in March.

“Since we launched Apex Legends last week on Monday we’ve seen the creation of an Apex Legends community that is excited, thriving, and full of great feedback and ideas. Our goal is to build this game with you, our community, so keep giving us your feedback because we really are listening,” Zampella wrote in a blog post.

Honour of Kings:

It is obvious that game developers usually sell virtual goods from character skins to costumes to weapons to make money out of it. Tencent Holdings, which is running one of the world’s most significant video games business, is taking it one step further by selling real products for the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Tencent’s mobile title, Honour of Kings, is offering its own gold and silver accessories in partnership with Hong Kong jewellery retailer Chow Sang Sang, the Hong Kong-listed internet giant announced on a microblogging site.

The Honour of Kings-themed jewellery products which are inspired by five heroes in the game is now available via Chow Sang Sang’s online stores as part of a Valentine’s Day marketing campaign. The most expensive item is the bracelet with a gold pendant of Daji, a Chinese concubine-turned-magician character with destructive powers in Honour of Kings, costs $ 292.The video game tie-up with the jewellery retailer comes after an earlier collaboration with Canadian cosmetics brand MAC. Last month, Honour of Kings and MAC launched five co-branded lipsticks, featuring colours on the lips of the game’s popular female characters.

With these amazing upgrades in your favourite game, we hope that your Valentine’s Day plan is sorted. We wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day!