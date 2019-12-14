Here are the winners of The Game Awards 2019

The Game Awards, the video game event which not less than Oscars for gaming industry are over for another year and we have listed all the winners (and losers) right here.

The Game Awards 2019 had 29 categories ranging from best esports coach to best indie game. The nominees for all of the awards are selected by a jury of 80 media and influencer outlets. After all of the nominees are decided, the winners are chosen based on 90 percent of the votes from the nominating jury and 10 percent from a fan vote.

Game of the Year

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by From Software and Activision — Winner

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

ACTION GAME

Devil May Cry 5 — Winner

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Gears 5

Metro Exodus



Action/Adventure Game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by From Software and Activision— Winner

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Death Stranding

Control

Borderlands 3

ART DIRECTION

Control — Winner

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening



Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by Infinity Ward and Activision — Winner

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Destiny 2 — Winner

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege



Content Creator Of The Year

Shroud — Winner

Grefg

Ewok

Dr. Lupo

Courage



Esports Coach

Zonic — Winner

Adren

Cain

Grabbz

Kkoma

Sockshka



Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2019 — Winner

The International 2019

IEM Katowice 2019

Fortnite World Cup

Evo 2019

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals



Esports Game of The Year

League of Legends by Riot Games — Winner

Fortnite

Overwatch

Dota 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Esports Host

Sjokz — Winner

Machine

Redeye

Goldenboy

Candice



Esports Player

Bugha — Winner

Faker

Perkz

S1mple

Sinatraa



Esports Team

G2 Esports — Winner

Astralis

OG

San Francisco Shock

Team Liquid



Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3 by Next Level Games and Nintendo— Winner

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World



Fi Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by Nintendo, Bandai Namco Entertainment — Winner

Jump Force

Dead or Alive 6

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown (2019)



Fresh Indie Game

Disco Elysium by ZA/UM— Winner

Gris

My Friend Pedro

Outer Wilds

Slay the Spire

Untitled Goose Game



Game Direction

Death Stranding by Kojima Productions— Winner

Control

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds



Games for Impact

Gris by Nomada Studio— Winner

Concrete Genie

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude



Independent Game

Disco Elysium by ZA/UM— Winner

Baba Is You

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game



Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile by TiMi Studios and Activision — Winner

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: The Children of Light

What the Golf?



Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends by Respawn Entertainment and EA games- Winner

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2



Narrative

Disco Elysium by ZA/UM — Winner

Control

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds



Ongoing Game

Fortnite by Epic games— Winner

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege



Performance

Mads Mikkelsen — Winner

Matthew Porretta

Laura Bailey

Courtney Hope

Ashly Burch

Norman Reedus



Role-Playing Game

Disco Elysium by ZA/UM — Winner

Final Fantasy 14

Kingdom Hearts 3

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Wilds

Score and Music

Death Stranding by Ludvig Forssell — Winner

Cadence of Hyrule

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts



Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled by Beenox — Winner

Dirt Rally 2.0

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20



Strategy Game

Fire Emblem: Three Houses by Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo— Winner

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

VR/AR AGAME

Beat Saber — Winner

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe