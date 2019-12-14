Here are the winners of The Game Awards 2019

The Game Awards, the video game event which not less than Oscars for gaming industry are over for another year and we have listed all the winners (and losers) right here.
The Game Awards 2019 had 29 categories ranging from best esports coach to best indie game. The nominees for all of the awards are selected by a jury of 80 media and influencer outlets. After all of the nominees are decided, the winners are chosen based on 90 percent of the votes from the nominating jury and 10 percent from a fan vote.
Game of the Year
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by From Software and Activision — Winner
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2 (2019)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The Outer Worlds
ACTION GAME
Devil May Cry 5 — Winner
Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Gears 5
Metro Exodus
Action/Adventure Game
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by From Software and Activision— Winner
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Resident Evil 2 (2019)
Death Stranding
Control
Borderlands 3
ART DIRECTION
Control — Winner
Death Stranding
Gris
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by Infinity Ward and Activision — Winner
Control
Death Stranding
Gears 5
Resident Evil 2 (2019)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Destiny 2 — Winner
Apex Legends
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Content Creator Of The Year
Shroud — Winner
Grefg
Ewok
Dr. Lupo
Courage
Esports Coach
Zonic — Winner
Adren
Cain
Grabbz
Kkoma
Sockshka
Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2019 — Winner
The International 2019
IEM Katowice 2019
Fortnite World Cup
Evo 2019
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
Esports Game of The Year
League of Legends by Riot Games — Winner
Fortnite
Overwatch
Dota 2
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Esports Host
Sjokz — Winner
Machine
Redeye
Goldenboy
Candice
Esports Player
Bugha — Winner
Faker
Perkz
S1mple
Sinatraa
Esports Team
G2 Esports — Winner
Astralis
OG
San Francisco Shock
Team Liquid
Family Game
Luigi’s Mansion 3 by Next Level Games and Nintendo— Winner
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fi Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by Nintendo, Bandai Namco Entertainment — Winner
Jump Force
Dead or Alive 6
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown (2019)
Fresh Indie Game
Disco Elysium by ZA/UM— Winner
Gris
My Friend Pedro
Outer Wilds
Slay the Spire
Untitled Goose Game
Game Direction
Death Stranding by Kojima Productions— Winner
Control
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Outer Wilds
Games for Impact
Gris by Nomada Studio— Winner
Concrete Genie
Kind Words
Life is Strange 2
Sea of Solitude
Independent Game
Disco Elysium by ZA/UM— Winner
Baba Is You
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Mobile Game
Call of Duty: Mobile by TiMi Studios and Activision — Winner
Grindstone
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: The Children of Light
What the Golf?
Multiplayer Game
Apex Legends by Respawn Entertainment and EA games- Winner
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Tetris 99
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Narrative
Disco Elysium by ZA/UM — Winner
Control
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Death Stranding
The Outer Worlds
Ongoing Game
Fortnite by Epic games— Winner
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
Apex Legends
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Performance
Mads Mikkelsen — Winner
Matthew Porretta
Laura Bailey
Courtney Hope
Ashly Burch
Norman Reedus
Role-Playing Game
Disco Elysium by ZA/UM — Winner
Final Fantasy 14
Kingdom Hearts 3
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
The Outer Wilds
Score and Music
Death Stranding by Ludvig Forssell — Winner
Cadence of Hyrule
Devil May Cry 5
Kingdom Hearts III
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sports/Racing Game
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled by Beenox — Winner
Dirt Rally 2.0
EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
F1 2019
FIFA 20
Strategy Game
Fire Emblem: Three Houses by Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo— Winner
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Anno 1800
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Tropico 6
Wargroove
VR/AR AGAME
Beat Saber — Winner
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth
No Man’s Sky
Trover Saves the Universe