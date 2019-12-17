Here are the much anticipated games for the year 2020

It’s Christmas vibe all around! Post 15 December everyone up is looking forward to Christmas and waiting to sleigh through the gates of New Year. Naturally, everyone is hatching a variety of plans to celebrate the brand new year. And the gaming community is no exception. As we are on the cusp of a change, the gaming studios have already begun rolling out the games for the year 2020.

Here are the few games which we have listed to launch in 2020:

Ghost of Tsushima: Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.PlayStation 4. The game can be played from a third-person perspective, it features a large open world without any waypoints and can be explored without guidance

Featuring an open world for players to explore, the game revolves around the last samurai on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s. The game is scheduled for release in Q2/Q3 2020.

Platforms : PlayStation4

CyberPunk 2077: CyberPunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by CD Projekt Red, an internal studio of publisher CD Projekt, adapted from the Cyberpunk franchise, it takes place in dystopian Night City, an open world with six distinct regions.

The story opens in the most dangerous megacity of the future, where a player become customisable mercenary V in a first-person perspective, with skills in hacking and machinery, an arsenal of ranged weapons, and options for melee combat who is also going after a one-of-a-kind of implant — the key to immortality. One can customize their cyberware and skillset, and can explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices one makes will determine the story and shape the world around tehm. The game will be releasing on 16 April 2020.

Platforms : Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One

Iron man VR: Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown. Iron man VR is a shooter video game developed by American studio Camouflaj and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero Iron Man and will launch on 28 March 2020.

Platforms: PlayStation VR

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an open world action role-playing game developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Based on the Dragon Ball franchise and was officially announced at E3 2019. The game will be releasing on 17 January 2020.



Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Marvel’s Avengers: Marvel’s Avengers is an action-adventure video game developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, it is inspired by the long-running comic book mythology and adaptations in other media, although it has no connection to the 2012 film of the same name.

The game can be played offline as a single-player experience or online with up to four people during certain aspects of the game. The game will feature many customization options including abilities and costumes, which can be upgraded using a skill tree. The game aims to release on 15 May 2020

Platforms : Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Nioh 2: Nioh 2 is an action role-playing video game developed by Team Ninja published by Koei Tecmo.As a successor and a prequel to Nioh. In the game, players can create their own playable character, who was a yokai spirit. Players are equipped with a variety of weapons such as odachi and kusarigama, and earn new skills as they progress in the game. It will release on 13 March 2020.

Platforms: PlayStation4

Minecraft Dungeons:

Minecraft Dungeons is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Mojang and published by Xbox Game Studios Unlike Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons has no crafting, building or the ability to destroy blocks. Instead it focuses on being a dungeon crawler game, where the player explores randomly-generated dungeons filled with randomly-generated monsters, and also deals with traps, puzzles, and finding treasure. The game aims to release by April 2020.

Platforms : PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass

Final Fantasy VII remake: Final Fantasy VII is an action role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix, derived from the original Final Fantasy VII, which released back in 1997. The Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to release on 3 March 2020 and fans have been clamouring for a remake of Final Fantasy game for years, and now the finish line is finally in sight – at least, so we thought before reading Kotaku’s hands-on impressions.

Final Fantasy VII Remake retells the story of the original game, which follows Cloud Strife, a former Shinra soldier who joins the AVALANCHE eco-terrorist group as a mercenary to fight against the Shinra corporation, who have been draining the planet’s life energy, only to become involved in something much bigger. The game will be releasing 3 March 2020.



Platforms: PlayStation 4

Tell Me Why: Tell Me Why is an adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game is centered on twins Alyson and Tyler who travel to their childhood home in Alaska and must come to terms with events from their childhood, particularly for Tyler as he has transitioned to male since then. The story involves how their childhood situation influenced Tyler’s development and effects on their mother. Dontnod stated that Tyler is the first transgender playable character from any major studio, and they had worked with GLAAD to make him an “authentic representation of the trans experience”.The game is planned to be released in three episodes across mid-2020.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

Skull and Bones: is an action video game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft. The game revolves around piracy and naval warfare. It is a tactical action game set in an open world environment and played from a third-person perspective. Players take control of a customizable pirate captain and may choose to sail the Indian Ocean by themselves and set off on a single-player campaign, or gather up to five other players to ally or engage in combat with in Disputed Waters. The game aims to launch in March 2020.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One