Here are the major announcements from The Game Awards 2019

The 48hrs gaming event The Game Awards finally ended with all the new reveals and announcements of the gaming world . The Game Awards gave the gaming industry an opportunity to transcend beyond borders and showcase new games reveals and technology on a global stage. In addition to that there were a few surprises.

It witnessed a massive reveal of the next Xbox the Xbox Series X along with the very first PlayStation 5 title. On top of that, there were trailers for big games like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077 and more.

Here are the biggest announcements from The game Awards 2019:

Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X

Predicting the future, Microsoft has revealed the next generation of the gaming console Xbox SeriesX. The consol aims to launch in 2020 and according to them it be their “fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you,” said an official post.

Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X designed critically to deliver immersive gameplay. Xbox Series X is designed in such a way that it will support both vertical and horizontal orientation.

Hellblade sequel has been revealed

With the revel of the new XBOX Series X Microsoft has revealed the sequel of Hellblade will be accompanied with the console box and the game enhancements, combined with HDR support. It’s a sequel to the haunting Hellblade from Ninja Theory, and the sequel looks just as dark and uncomfortable as the original. The new trailer is captured in-engine, powered by the Series X, according to Microsoft .The game visuals are very cinematic experience and the additional touches of quality help to immerse you in the game even deeper.

Bravely Default II will launch next year

One of the best Final Fantasy-style RPGs is getting a sequel. Square Enix announced Bravely Default II, a sequel to the much-loved Nintendo 3DS game, which will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. he original team will be collaborating with developers who also worked on Octopath Traveler, which means at the very least it will probably be extremely beautiful and have a lot of old-school charm. The games is known for beautiful towns, grindy dungeons, and a great job system—everything you could want in a Square Enix JRPG.

Godfall the first game revealed for PLAYSTATION 5

Godfall is the first game confirmed for the PlayStation 5, and will launch alongside the new console over the holidays in 2020. It’s a “third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat” set in a brand-new fantasy universe. The new “looter-slasher” will be published by Gearbox Publishing, and is being developed by the team at Counterplay Game.

PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS behind PUBG revealed Prologue

PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS, the studio behind PUBG Corporation, announced Prologue, as an original IP developed by Brendan Greene and a team of game developers and researchers based in Amsterdam, NL . The launch of the game is the first step toward building new technologies and interactions that will help develop Greene’s ideas into reality.

“I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage. Being given a platform to build a brand-new experience outside of the battle royale genre is an amazing gift, and one I don’t want to squander.Prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play,” added Greene.

League of Legends goes INDIE

Riot unveiled the first games to be published under its new Riot Forge label. The goal is to partner with indie studios for new experiences set inside of the League of Legends universe, and the first titles are called Ruined King and Convergence.

“Riot doesn’t have a ton of traditional experience making completable games, so we’re working with studios who do have that experience and unique style to bring a new look to League of Legends,” said Riot Forge head Leanne Loombe.

Ghost of Tsushima gets a trailer and release window

Upcoming PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima was revealed, in-depth trailer, with four minutes detailing its lush, feudal Japan-inspired world. Even better, we now have an idea of when it’ll be available: the game is launching next summer.

Set the stage it does, with its flashy visuals and brutally effective protagonist. The game centers around the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 13 century; more specifically, players will take up the mantle of the last samurai on Tsushima Island – the titular “Ghost” – as they attempt to defend against the invasion.

Square Enix release another trailer on Final Fantasy VII REMAKE

Square Enix revealed yet another trailer for the much-anticipated remake of Final Fantasy VII for the PS4. The new clip isn’t especially long, but it provides a nice, focused look on surly hero Cloud Strife. Final Fantasy VII Remake is launching on the PS4 on 3 March, though it’s a timed exclusive, meaning it could hit other platforms in 2021.

The release will represent the early, Midgar-focused portion of the original game, while subsequent titles are already in development. “We’re also now starting to continue planning it out and outlining the overall content of the second game,” said producer Yoshinori Kitase.

The sound track of CYBERPUNK 2077 were released

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by CD Projekt Red, an internal studio of publisher CD Projekt, that is releasing for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. At The Game Awards the game development brands shared the experience of the music. Developer CD Projekt Red revealed the artists that will be contributing to the soundtrack, and it includes Grimes and Run the Jewels.

The trailer also revealed that Refused will be specifically supplying music for the in-fiction band Samurai, who’s lead singer Johnny Silverhand will be played by Keanu Reeves.

A first look at the Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics got a brand new trailer at The Game Awards 2019, revealing an 28 April 2020 release date.It’s been a while that anybody has heard about Gears Tactics, the strategy spinoff for the brutal shooter series looks remarkably faithful to the franchise despite the shift in genre

Then on Friday, The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson revealed the strategy game won’t have multiplayer modes or microtransactions of any kind. Gears Tactics, offering a decent mix of cinematics and gameplay.

The wolf among us returns

After the tragic closure of Telltale Games, a number of titles were indefinitely shelved. But now that the studio is back — in a new form, and under new management — it looks like some of those cancelled projects are being revived.



Based on DC’s Vertigo Comics’ Fables series by Bill Willingham, The Wolf Among Us was a five-episode prequel to the comic books. The series focused on various fairy tale and folklore characters living in a neighborhood in New York City dubbed Fabletown.

Fast & Furious Crossroads trailer revealed

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel just appeared on stage at The Game Awards to announce Fast & Furious Crossroads, a new game coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Crossroads is more of a team-based action game built around heists, and it brings back some of the main cast from the films.

It features both stars from the movie mega-franchise along with Tyrese Gibson, and is being developed by Project Cars creators Slightly Mad Studios. Bandai Namco is publishing.