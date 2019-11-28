Here are the Black Friday deals on hardware and games this year

It is time for Black Friday sales! The last Friday of November following the Thanksgiving Day is officially known as the Black Friday and it symbolises that the Christmas is near and one needs to start preparation for it. As the clock ticks, brands open their houses with exciting deals and offers and everyone sets the timer for year’s biggest shopping extravaganza.

The Black Friday sales are followed by Green Monday and Cyber Monday therefore both offline stores and online spaces are filled out with deals and shoppers around the world splurge in shopping. Amazon has shipped millions of items free of charge to customers across the US as part of last year’s holiday sales event.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. Cyber Monday 2018 broke the online sales record with $7.9 billion in revenue. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday saw $3.7 billion and $6.2 billion in revenue, respectively. 24 to 25 November, 2018 set a new record as the biggest online shopping weekend with $6.4 billion.

Here are the best Black Friday deals that one can avail through:

Nintendo

Dreaming of Nintendo system loaded up with a variety of games to play and share will add excitement to the festivities with friends and family. Speaking of which the Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals promotion offers up to 50 per cent off in the digital versions of selected Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games. The deals have started from 27 November and will last till 4 December.

Games which have been part of this year’s sale includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, Cuphead and DARK SOULS: REMASTERED for the Nintendo Switch system, and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, Mega Man Legacy Collection, SteamWorld Dig 2 and Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World for the Nintendo 3DS system, among many others.

VR

VR headsets are the trend nowadays especially for those who want a more immersive experience in videos and games. The HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and the PlayStation VR or PSVR all have their pros and cons when it comes to usage, capacity, quality, accessories, and adaptability to other devices.

The latest savings that one can make through the deals on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go and Playstation VR listed below by the deals according to Retail Egg.

Amazon offers up to 44 per cent on popular VR headsets which includes Oculus Rift, Quest & Go, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, Sony PSVR and other virtual reality gaming headsets. In addition to that one can save up to $50 on HTC Vive VR headsets at Amazon – save on the latest HTC Vive Cosmos, HTC Vive Pro and HTC Vive Pro Eye headsets, bundles and accessories. Also one can save $100 on Lenovo Mirage VR headsets at Amazon – comes with Worldsense Body Tracking and Ultra-Crisp QHD Display.

Walmart offers 25 per cent on highly rated VR goggles and gaming VR headsets which includes Oculus, HTC & PlayStation VR headsets for PC and gaming consoles. In addition to that one can save $68 on HTC Vive VR systems at Walmart. Also one can save up to $129 on PlayStation VR headsets & bundles at Walmart .

PC

PC gaming is one of the biggest gaming businesse when we are talking about gaming ecosystem. Long lines and heavy traffic continue to push Black Friday shoppers away from physical stores and towards the more convenient online portals. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that in 2018, 41.4 million people conducted their shopping online during the holiday sales period, while only 34.7 million people shopped exclusively in stores. The deals are as follows:

At HP official site one can save up to 60 per cent on a wide range of gaming laptops and PCs – this includes best-selling gaming machines like the HP OMEN 15, OMEN 17, OMEN X5 and Pavilion series.

At the Dell’s official site, on Black Friday sale one can save up to $505 on popular Dell gaming PCs which also includes improved cooling and airflow for optimum performance.

At Walmart one can save on a wide range of gaming PCs – including savings on Legion by Lenovo, iBUYPOWER and CYBERPOWERPC machines.

At Amazon one can save up to $425 on top-rated gaming PCs and laptops which includes deals on pre built gaming computers, laptops and monitors from top rated brands like MSI, iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC and HP. Apart from that one can save up to $300 on MSI gaming desktops, laptops and monitors at Amazon – this includes feature an Intel Core i7 processor, Full HD display, backlit keyboard or anti-glare screen.

At Acer’s official site one can save up to 41per cent on top-rated Acer gaming laptops, desktops and accessories. Apart from that one can save up to $349 on iBUYPOWER pre built gaming computers and parts at Amazon – ibuypower also offers custom parts as part of their ELIXIR series which aids in optimal gaming conditions with an ideal custom cooling system. Also one can save up to $277 on CYBERPOWERPC gaming PC’s and accessories at Amazon – check for live price updates on popular models including the Gamer Xtreme VR, Gamer Xtreme Liquid Cool and the Gamer Master PC.

Xbox

The Xbox One X was released in November of 2017 with a codename of Project Scorpio. Two years down the line, the Xbox One X has had its enhancements. Together with the Xbox One S, the Xbox Elite Controller, and the Xbox live, any Xbox fan will have a completely riveting experience with these Microsoft packages.

At the Microsoft Black Friday sale one can save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles – save on Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles and bundles with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO & NBA 2K20 (deals started from 24 november). One can save $100 on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition – includes three digital games In addition to that one can save up to 20% on Xbox controllers & accessories at the Microsoft Black Friday sale – live prices on special edition gamepads such as the Xbox Elite wireless controllers, keyboards, headsets & more are available at the official site. Also one can save $20 off in Xbox One controllers – at the Microsoft Black Friday sale.

At Amazon one can save upto 57per cent on Xbox One X and One S consoles – live prices on 500GB and 1TB bundles with Xbox Live Gold trials, wireless controllers and top titles such as Fortnite, Battlefield V and Also one can get 31 per cent on Xbox wireless controllers at Amazon – check live prices on standard gamepads, joysticks, racing wheels and remotes.

At walmart one can save up to $70 Microsoft Xbox One consoles & bundle deals at Walmart.com – check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles at Walmart.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Get 3 months for $1 (for new subscribers)Microsoft is offering a nice discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this holiday season: For a limited time, you can get your first three months of the service–which combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console–for just $1. Considering three months would normally cost you $45, this introductory offer is worth grabbing if you’re curious about Game Pass–just remember to cancel before the three months are up if you don’t want to continue with your membership.

PS4

Sony’s official offer on PS Plus this Black Friday is $45 for a 12-month subscription. This is a solid deal, but we’ll be looking to see if it drops any lower at places like Ebay or Newegg closer to Black Friday. Keep in mind that PS Plus subscriptions can be stacked, so even if you still have some time left on your current membership, you can renew early and save yourself some money in the longterm.

Here are the deals that one can avail on games on Black Friday:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The new Call of Duty game just launched in late October, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for $38 at Walmart and GameStop. The multiplayer, for the most part, is top-notch, with the best gunplay in series history, and the campaign at least makes an effort to explore the real horrors of war.

Borderlands 3

An engaging conclusion to the Borderlands story, the co-op-focused loot shooter earned an 8/10 in GameSpot’s Borderlands 3 review. The new characters shake things up, the colorful cartoon environments encourage teamwork, and the dizzying number of guns makes for a constantly evolving experience. Borderlands 3 is on sale now for $28 during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

The Nintendo Switch got its port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt earlier this year, and if you’re looking for a great RPG chock full of fantastic storylines and quests, then this is the one for you. It comes with both expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine, for $45 at Best Buy this Black Friday. And for those who still haven’t played it, you can pick up the Complete Edition for PS4 and Xbox One for only $20 at Best Buy during the Black Friday weekend.

The Division 2

The Division 2 is Ubisoft’s latest entry in its loot-focussed RPG shooter series, and it’s a good one. If you’re looking to pick it up at a great deal, GameStop has it for $12 from 28 November to 1 December.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the few games to receive a 10/10 review from GameSpot. It was our 2017 Game of the Year, and it’s on sale for $30 from Walmart .

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting games of 2019, and if you’re a glutton for the gore and violence, you can’t get much better than it. It’s on sale for $25 at Walmart during Black Friday.

Gears 5

Gears 5 combines a more open-ended campaign with excellent versus modes, the always great Horde mode, and a brand new cooperative Escape mode into one package full of exciting action. Best Buy has the game for $25 this Black Friday.

Super Mario Odyssey

The Nintendo Switch truly has a lot of great games, as Super Mario Odyssey is yet another game that earned a rare 10/10 from GameSpot. Walmart is selling it for $30 starting .

Resident Evil 2

Even if you’ve played the original game a dozen times, the remake of Resident Evil 2 does a great job of scaring you again. And thanks to the modernization of some of its gameplay and mechanics, newcomers will love it too. Best Buy will have it for $15 during Black Friday starting tomorrow, 28 November.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party is a great game to play with friends and family, though please remember that it’s just a game: some hot rivalries may cause some arguments. Walmart has the game on for $30 during Black Frida.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro is the latest game from Dark Souls developer From Software, and if you’re up for a challenge, then it’s a must-play. Walmart will have it starting 28 November for $25 all Black Friday.

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 is one of the Nintendo Switch’s best multiplayer games, letting you run around as a half-squid, half-kid with the mission of painting your enemies until they pop. You can pick up Splatoon 2 for $30 during Black Friday.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man marked the triumphant return of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler to video games. It’s a fantastic game, and you can pick up its Game of the Year edition for $15 at Walmart.

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 features all of the characters fans love, letting you play as Nero, Dante, and newcomer V. It continues the core series’ story, while also picking up the action without a misstep as if it hasn’t been more than a decade. Best Buy has it for PS4 and Xbox One for $15 during Black Friday, starting 28 November.

FIFA 20

FIFA 20 is this year’s new soccer game, and it features everything you’ve come to know and love about the sports franchise. This year, it introduces the new Volta mode, which is reminiscent of the beloved FIFA Street games. You can pick FIFA 20 up for $27 at Walmart during Black Friday.

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 20 may not be revolutionary, but it still manages to be a great game of football. Walmart has it for $27 during Black Friday starting 27 November.

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is the latest basketball game in 2K’s popular series. It features a story that takes a more serious approach to the sport, as opposed to previous years’ awkward attempts at humour. You can pick it up from Walmart for $27 during Black Friday.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 is the game fans have waited a long time for, and according to GameSpot’s Kingdom Hearts 3 review, it was worth the wait. It introduces new worlds based on Pixar and more, and you can pick up the PS4 version for $15 at Best Buy.

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 has a lot of great cars, races, and music, and if you’re a fan of racing games, then you’ll love it. It’s available from Best Buy for $20 right now.

Need for Speed Heat

Need For Speed Heat had a lot to shoulder, with previous games not being received all that favorably. Thankfully, Heat has taken some big steps in the right direction, making for a new racing game that’s a lot of fun to play. Walmart’s got it for $30, less than a month after its release, starting later today.

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the best games of the decade, and if you haven’t picked it up yet, you can grab the Premium Edition for $15 at Best Buy. The Premium Edition comes with the complete base game, including the large single-player story and immense multiplayer mode, in addition to the Criminal Enterprise starter pack. The starter pack gets you $1,000,000 in bonus cash for the online mode.