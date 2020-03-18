Here are some animated movies to raise your hope #WhenAtHome

Are you home isolating yourselves, following government orders and avoiding travel, working from home or taking a break completely? Done with the over hampering of news and tired getting panic? So am I. Working from home gives us all a lot more time to people in Mumbai for sure. No boarding of crowded local trains, no sweaty journeys, no listening to gossip, our mind is finally at peace- only if you are not rigorously checking the news. Worry not, to keep your mind occupied and stress-free, here are a few animated movies you can watch.

Incredibles 2

Pixar has never left any stone unturned to make a movie as relatable as it could. Though a fantasy, superhero film, Incredibles 2 manages to hook viewers with the little but important moments in our lives that are so well depicted in the film. The sequel shows the failure of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl to stop the super villain despite their efforts. As a result, the government is forced to cut the funclose superhero relocation program. Helen goes on a mission to stop the villain, whereas, Me. Incredible (Bob) struggles with babysitting his kids. It’s all about family and how together they can do some incredible tasks.

Why watch:

With the necessity of home-stay in recent times, we are spending quite a lot of time with our families. The movie will make you realise your family’s importance. And of course, watch it for brilliant dialogues, on-point sequences and detailed animation – what else do you need on a midweek day at home.

Available on: Hotstar

Up

Disney’s brilliant work till date and one of my most favourites, Up is a heartwarming tale of hope and love. Pixar’s classic hero Carl Fredricksen, a balloon salesman in his late 70s who lives alone after the death of his wife Ellie. The animation starts back in time, with Ellie and Carl meeting as wide-eyed, button-nosed children dreaming of exploration as they soar across the wilderness of their imaginary worlds in matching aviator goggles. The two grow up, fall in love, get married and build a home together like any normal love story. With sad moments, losing a partner and going on with life alone, Pixar touches our heart with reality and not just happily ever after.

Why watch:

Beautiful storyline, undoubtedly good animation and living the dream of reaching the sky with Carl’s helium balloon tied home. The movie is uplifting literally. A must watch if you are searching for some joyous moments everyday.

Available on: Hotstar

Brave

Brave revolves around Merida, a skilled archer and impetuous daughter of King Fergus and Queen Elinor. Determined to carve her own path in life, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the uproarious lords of the land. The ensuing peril forces Merida to discover the meaning of true bravery in order to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late. Pixar has delivered a rousing melodrama set in fantasy medieval Scotland. The movie imagines lead characters with hugely conflicting objectives.

Why watch:

Brave is a great mother-daughter tale. It’s not just a warrior princess story, but a lot more. Pixar has beautifully told the story, with a required amount of humour, fun and insight. Great, great animation.

Available on: Netflix

Tangled

Tangled is a story retold from the old classic, Rapunzel. When the kingdom’s most wanted-and most charming-bandit Flynn Rider hides out in a mysterious tower, he’s taken hostage by Rapunzel, a beautiful and feisty tower-bound teen with 70 feet of magical, golden hair. Flynn’s curious captor, who’s looking for her ticket out of the tower where she’s been locked away for years, strikes a deal with the handsome thief and the unlikely duo sets off on an action-packed escapade, complete with a super-cop horse, an over-protective chameleon and a gruff gang of pub thugs. The story is about Rapunzel finding her destination and love.

Why watch:

This film is not different from any other Disney princess classic. It just differs in animation, beautiful animation. Watch it for a lot of puns, on-point humour and the feel good factor when Rapunzel unites with her family. Also, not to forget some seriously dreamy sequences Disney have shown, that will make you fall in love-with your dear one and yourself.

Available on: Netflix

Wonder Park

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. One magical day, June is running through the woods to find her way home where she discovers an old roller coaster car and climbs inside. She suddenly finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she had created in her mind and put aside. All of her rides and characters are brought to life but are falling into disarray without her. With the help of her fun and lovable park characters, June puts the wonder back in Wonderland before it is lost forever.

Why watch:

The magical movie takes us all on a wondrous ride and down the memory lane. The movie with its witty dialogues and sequences makes us realise how busy we have become and how far we have reached from ourselves. It’s a movie to rediscover the child in you. A perfect watch while you are enjoying some quiet time with your family and yourself. Bring back the child in you!

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

So, social distancing is not that bad actually. Self-care, me-time, no crowds, more work getting done; this distancing has all its perks. Maybe this will turn out a habit and we will start loving it more. What movies are you guys watching, let us know if there are some exciting ones I need to add to this list. Binge watching is on! Oh, but let it not hamper your work from home mode!