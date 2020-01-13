Here are our favourite PC gaming hardware announcements from CES 2020

The annual trade show Consumer Electronic Show organised by the Consumer Technology Association revealed a huge array of gaming technology especially PC gaming. Gaming is a crucial market segment for the majority of the PC makers and virtually everyone had something to announce in that realm. Here are some of the PC gaming technologies which has made a mark in the PC gamers’ wishlist:

AMD Ryzen 4000 series:

The Ryzen 4000 series processors promise up to four per cent greater single-thread performance and up to 90 per cent faster-multithreaded performance than the competition. AMD also promises up to 18 per cent faster graphics performance over its rivals . AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series, codenamed Renoir, is the company’s next move in the gaming market after it dominated the desktop market in 2019 with the Ryzen 3000 series. Renoir is based on the Zen 2 architecture but has optimizations for use in laptops, spanning the gamut from thin and light notebooks to high-end gaming notebooks with 8 cores and 16 threads. While it carries the 4000 series naming scheme, it is functionally a 3rd Gen Ryzen or similar to the 3000 series desktop chips.

Dell G5 15 SE:

Dell G5 15 SE to offer the latest AMD hardware and features, the G5 15 SE will also ship with a new design language that the company describes as “fighter plane-like.” It will have optional 144 Hz displays, an optional 4-zone RGB keyboard, and an optional 68 WHr battery. It starts at $799.99 and will be available mid-April. Alienware is also rolling out a new 25” gaming monitor with the company’s new Legend design ID. It features NVIDIA G-Sync and 240 Hz refresh rates, and will be available March 11th for $499.

Lenovo Legion Y740S

The Lenovo Legion Y740S is a 15-inch laptop packed with 10th-generation Intel Core H-Series processors, up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The specs are loaded as it weighs just 4.18 lbs (1.9kg). The laptop starts at $1,099 (about ₤860, AU$1,590), which is less expensive than the Razer Blade. Meanwhile, the Y740S comes equipped with a 300-nits Full-HD or a 500-nits Ultra-HD 15.6-inch display panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Inside Lenovo’s Legion Y740S sits Intel’s 10th Generation Core processor H-series with integrated graphics accompanied by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory as well as an up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. To make sure that the CPU works at full steam at all times, the Legion Y740S uses Lenovo’s new Coldfront 2.0 cooling system comprising of a vapor chamber and four fans.

Samsung Odyssey monitors:



The Samsung Odyssey is available in two sizes. The larger G9 model has a 49-inch display and the smaller G7 model has a 32-inch display. The redesigned gaming monitors promise to take gaming to the next level. The Samsung Odyssey is one of the first-ever monitors to feature a deep curving 1000R high-performance curvature and the amazing OLED picture quality.According to the company, the monitor’s performance has been certified by TUV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization. The organization also awarded Samsung with certifications for the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort. Further, the monitor offers gamers 1ms response time and 240Hz RapidCurve technology. This makes gaming very immersive and gamers are put right in the middle of the action. The Samsung Odyssey monitors will also support NVIDIA G-sync compatibility and adaptive sync on DP1.4

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz

The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz, the 24.5-inch 1080p display is true to its name, billed as “the world’s first 360 Hz monitor. That figure refers to the display’s refresh rate: The screen updates 360 times per second, which is six times as often as a standard 60 Hz monitor and 50 per cent faster than a 240 Hz screen. Asus has yet to announce full specifications for the ROG Swift 360Hz, let alone a price or release date.

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard:



Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is built using tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches and features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. The keyboard features an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finish for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximise desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable. Alloy Origins offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects.5 With on-board memory, users may save up to three Alloy Origins profiles for on-the- go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

Ghost canyon:



Intel’s Ghost Canyon, also known as the NUC 9 Extreme, an extremely small form factor PC. This announcement follows the heavier push into SFF PCs for enthusiasts we saw in 2019. The NUC will come in multiple versions, with a workstation variant called the NUC 9 Pro and options to utilize the Intel Compute Unit to simplify the build process. The NUC 9 Extreme will support up to an Intel Core i9 processor and sport a 500W power supply, which should supply ample power for most users. Additionally, partners like Razer have adopted the idea of the Intel Computing Element from the NUC and have used it to create the Tomahawk small form factor PC. This PC fits a full-size GPU in addition to all of the other components that come built into the Intel Computing Element. Intel also gave some early disclosures about the first GPU products powered by the company’s Xe GPU architecture. The first product, Tiger Lake, will be built using Intel’s 10nm++ process node.



