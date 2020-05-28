Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman

Superman actor Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to return in future DC Extended Universe movies. According to Deadline, Cavill’s negotiations do not involve a sequel to Man of Steel. Warner Bros. reportedly plans to involve Cavill’s Superman in another one of its upcoming projects. At the time of writing, it is unclear which film could feature his return. Warner Bros. declined to comment.

In addition to Zack Snyder’s Superman origin story Man of Steel in 2013, Cavill played the iconic hero in 2016’s Batman v Superman and 2017’s Justice League.

In a cover story, Cavill revealed he had not given up the role. “The cape is still in the closet,” he said. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Actor’s most recent big-screen appearance came in 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout alongside Tom Cruise. He currently stars in Netflix’s The Witcher and plays the role of Geralt of Rivia.