Helmer Scott Derrickson tapped for ‘Labyrinth’ sequel

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson who helmed Doctor Strange has reportedly been tapped to direct the sequel to Jim Henson’s fantasy musical Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures. Derrickson will work with a script by Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed the My Valentine chapter of Hulu horror anthology Into the Dark and wrote for the Verizon Go90 original sci-fi/comedy Miss 2059.

His also include horror flicks Deliver Us from Evil, Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and the 2008 remake of sci-fi classic The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Frustrated with babysitting on yet another weekend night, Sarah (Connelly), a teenager with an active imagination, summons the Goblins to take her baby stepbrother away. When little Toby actually disappears, Sarah must follow him into a fantastical world to rescue him from Jareth the Goblin King (Bowie). Guarding his castle is the labyrinth itself, a twisted maze of deception, populated with outrageous characters and unknown dangers. To get through it in time to save Toby, Sarah befriends the Goblins, in hopes that their loyalty isn’t just another illusion in a place where nothing is as it seems!

Sony announced the project on Tuesday, saying Labyrinth has maintained audience popularity for over three decades, leading to tie-in novels, comic books, video games, screenings and even an annual fan masquerade ball.