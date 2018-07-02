‘Hello Kitty’-themed bullet train runs in Japan

A Hello Kitty-themed shinkansen bullet train debuted in Japan. Decorated with the popular cartoon icon inside out, it is a pleasure for fans to take a ride in this train. The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip on Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan’s west and south. It will run through September.

The eight-car train is painted in white and pink with Hello Kitty images on flooring to windows and seat covers. One car also features a life-sized Hello Kitty doll for fans to take selfies with.

The bullet train departed from Hakata station in Fukuoka for Osaka and was waved off by a conductor dressed in a Hello Kitty outfit with the character’s trademark pink ribbon. The departure was witnessed by a crowd of around 400, according to local media.

Hello Kitty has been used in transport earlier too. The Taiwanese carrier EVA Air now has seven Hello Kitty-themed aircraft, flying routes between Taipei and other major Asian destinations along with Los Angeles and Chicago.

Hello Kitty which has turned into a global icon was created in 1947 by Japanese company Sanrio. The character is still seen everywhere, on stationery and towels to jewellery and even furniture.