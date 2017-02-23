Hellboy 3 officially dismissed, said Guillermo del Toro

Hell, no!

The third instalment to the popular Hellboy series starring Ron Perlman is scrapped, director Guillermo del Toro informed fans on Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 on Twitter.

Del Torro wrote in his tweet that he had spoken to all parties that were originally involved in the making of the third part and that there was no chance of the series continuing any further.

Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 21, 2017

Del Torro had been very public several times last month that he was inclined on doing one more film in the superhero series. His tweets had sparked a lot of hopes in the fans who voted positively with full faith of seeing the next movie of the franchise.

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

He had stated in his tweet that the making of the part three would depend on the fans’ voting. The polls had also crossed the 100,000 mark. However, there was no official announcement from the director or any confirmation on part three.

Informal poll (let’s see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

A few minutes after del Torro’s latest tweet on the film being scrapped, Perlman tweeted, “Superhero seeks employment. Likes, pizza, cats, and the Marx bros.”

No specific reason for scrapping the movie was mentioned, though.