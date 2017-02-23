Latest Videos


February 23-2017
Hellboy 3 officially dismissed, said Guillermo del Toro

5:45 pm 23/02/2017 By AnimationXpress Team

Hell, no!

The third instalment to the popular Hellboy series starring Ron Perlman is scrapped, director Guillermo del Toro informed fans on Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 on Twitter.

Del Torro wrote in his tweet that he had spoken to all parties that were originally involved in the making of the third part and that there was no chance of the series continuing any further.

Del Torro had been very public several times last month that he was inclined on doing one more film in the superhero series. His tweets had sparked a lot of hopes in the fans who voted positively with full faith of seeing the next movie of the franchise.

He had stated in his tweet that the making of the part three would depend on the fans’ voting. The polls had also crossed the 100,000 mark. However, there was no official announcement from the director or any confirmation on part three.

A few minutes after del Torro’s latest tweet on the film being scrapped, Perlman tweeted, “Superhero seeks employment. Likes, pizza, cats, and the Marx bros.”

No specific reason for scrapping the movie was mentioned, though.

