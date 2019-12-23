‘Hellblade 2’ to roll out in PC and Xbox Series X

A Microsoft representative has confirmed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released for both PC and the upcoming Xbox Series X. In a tweet to a fan, Xbox Games GM Marketing Aaron Greenberg said that the game is being made “exclusively” for both Microsoft’s new console and the PC.

Earlier many predicted that it will come in PC and Xbox but no official confirmation were there which could confirms that the game would make it to PC at all. Having Hellblade 2 come to PC fits with Microsoft’s current overall strategy of treating both the Xbox Console and PC Gaming as their domain.

@aarongreenberg hi aaron. Is hellblade 2 exclusive to xbox ? Please answer me . Thanks — Yoshi2012 (@Mr_youshio) December 17, 2019

Yet there are lot of confusion around that Will Hellblade 2 release on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store? Will it launch day one on Xbox Game Pass like so many other first-party Microsoft titles? Stay tuned for more details in the coming months – the Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 but Hellblade 2 doesn’t have a release window.