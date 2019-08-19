‘He-Man’ is all set to make a comeback on Netflix

Cult classic filmmaker Kevin Smith is bringing a new Master of the Universe series on Netflix and its official synopsis is going to make He-Man fans happy. Announced at an event recently, Smith’s show takes off from the classic 80s cartoon of the same name.

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favourites. He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!



But after a violent final battle severely ravages Eternia, Teela has the option to unravel the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will unearth the secrets of Grayskull at last.

We aren’t aware as to whether the show will end up tying into Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power or if the two will remain two completely separate entities. In a statement released by Netflix and Mattel, Smith teased the same promises of the synopsis, saying the show is something fans have wanted for decades.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull but also their entire Universe. In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid,” Smith said in an official statement

The show is touted as an anime, with Netflix dumping millions into the genre through both licensing and original content. Master of the Universe Revelation has yet to set a release date. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see.