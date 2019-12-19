‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ CG animated series coming to Netflix

Netflix announces a new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe original animated adventure series for kids and families. The CG animated adventure series that will reimagine the popular Reagan Era toy-based franchise with a fresh take on its fantasy heroes.

On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe!” the logline reads. “The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

The series is being produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT), Susan Corbin (Voltron) and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers. The series was developed for television by David. Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) will serve as story editor on the series. Animation services are being provided by House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters).