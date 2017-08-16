HBO Spain mistakenly plays an hour of the sixth episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

Controversies, snippets and news around the HBO series Game of Thrones doesn’t seem to be cease as yet another unaired episode has apparently been leaked. This time it is no one but HBO Spain themselves.

Apparently, HBO Spain aired one hour of the sixth episode of Game of Thrones which is of 71 minutes. It did not take people much time to get hold of it and spread it all over the internet like wildfire.

Spoilers ahead *

Reddit has multiple threads which are sporting the leaks in the form of snaps and gifs. The leak seems to be giving away a major plotline with snaps revealing scenes which were not shown in the preview which HBO had officially released. Reddit user The Slayer Slayer posted a screenshot of a scene which shows Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsban walking past the Wall. Given that the scene was not revealed in the preview is making users believe that the leak might be legit.



Another crucial leak shows a gif where the Night King touches one of the dragons whose eyes turn blue.

Game of Thrones has been dealing with leaks for a while now, most recently the Mumbai Police arrested four people in connection to the last episode leak with the watermark of Star India. Three of the four accused are employed at Prime Focus Technologies, the last one is a former employee of the same company. The police have invoked sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, as well as 43 (damage to computer, computer system, etc) and 66 (computer related offences) of the IT Act against the accused.

According to Business Insider, the seventh episode of the series might have been leaked as well. However an HBO representative turned down the claims by saying that they have no hint of a leak of the seventh episode yet.

The sixth episode is set to air on Monday, 21 August.