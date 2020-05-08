HBO Max will stream anime titles from Crunchyroll

With the growing popularity of anime culture, the streaming giant, Netflix is trying to create a dominant place in the anime arena. But, WarnerMedia is leveraging its dedicated anime streaming service Crunchyroll to bring subscribers over to HBO Max.

HBO Max subscribers will be able to stream 17 different anime series currently available on Crunchyroll, including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-(Director’s Cut), and Keep Your Hands off Eizouken. Crunchyroll will curate new anime content for HBO Max subscribers every three months, according to WarnerMedia, with popular series Hunter x Hunter and Death Note coming to HBO Max later this year.

While HBO Max won’t be the exclusive home — shows will run on both HBO Max and Crunchyroll at the same time, subscribers will have more access to popular anime.

The other Crunchyroll series that will be available on HBO Max at launch are: Rurouni Kenshin, KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Bungo Stray Dogs, Berserk, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Kill la Kill, Your Lie in April, ERASED, Kiznaiver, Schwarzes Marken, 91 Days, The Testament of Sister New Devil, and Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers.