HBO Max to launch next month with 10,000 hours of content

Warner Media’s new streaming service combining HBO with Warner Bros. movies and Turner TV shows, HBO Max, will launch on 27 May. AT&T has also now revealed its initial programming slate for the new service, which includes over 10,000 hours of content from both the HBO service and past and present titles from Warner Bros., in addition to a selection of original programming.

HBO Max is promising a modest slate of original programming at its premiere, including a scripted comedy called Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; the Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; the underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; a kids competition series, Craftopia, hosted by YouTuber LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

Last week, WarnerMedia also revealed the first three J.J. Abrams series for HBO Max, including Duster, The Shining offshoot Overlook and an untitled DC Comics project focused on characters in the Justice League Dark universe.

The service will also soon include the full run of Friends, along with the libraries of The Big Bang Theory; (new) Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars; the CNN catalog of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and more.

In total, HBO Max promises a library of over 2,000 feature films in the first year, which will include Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born, Aquaman and Joker, along with others it acquired from the Criterion Collection and Studio Ghibli. Classics will include Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, The Matrix, The Goonies, When Harry Met Sally, The Lord of the Rings, Citizen Kane, Gremlins and the LEGO movies, along with every DC film from the last decade, including Wonder Woman, Justice League, and every Batman and Superman movie from the last 40 years.