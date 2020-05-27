HBO Max launches in the US; no plans of launching in India yet

WarnerMedia Entertainment has launched HBO Max, its much awaited video streaming service, in the United States. Priced at $14.99 a month, HBO Max will be the costlier OTT platform in the US compared to Disney+ ($6.99 per month) and Netflix (standard price $12.99)

However, the streaming service has no immediate plans to launch in India. As per Mint’s report, WarnerMedia stated, “In Asia, we are continuing to focus on our regional streaming service HBO GO and our bouquet of pay TV linear services including HBO, for the time being.”

WarnerMedia has channels like HBO, CNN and Cartoon Network, POGO in India. Although HBO GO is not available in India, it is available in countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and more.

Localised versions of the streaming service are slated to launch in 2021 in Latin America and parts of Europe where HBO already directly operates premium TV or streaming services.

To up its game and compete with rivals like Netflix, Disney+ and Peacock, HBO Max will house an expansive catalogue of successful shows and movies, along with a big-budget line-up of exclusive originals starring noted names.

This SVOD service will include all the shows and movies on HBO, in addition to a selection of high-profile licensed content, including classic American sitcoms like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty and South Park.

HBO Max will have more than 18,000 movies with an estimated 31 originals in the first year which will be increased to 50 in the following year. At launch, HBO Max will have 10,000 hours of content.

Fans, especially the urban, millennial audiences are looking forward to its Hollywood catalogue of DC films like Joker, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Shazam, Aquaman and classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Gone With the Wind, The Shining, Singin’ in the Rain, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Goonies, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, and more.