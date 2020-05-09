HBO Max greenlights ‘Santa Inc.’ starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen

HBO Max today announced it has ordered the adult animated series Santa Inc. from Lionsgate, featuring voice performances by leads Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen. The eight-episode half-hour series will be written by Alexandra Rushfield, exec producer on Hulu’s Shrill who was co-EP on parks and recreation.

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

Santa Inc. is the latest animated series for HBO Max, which also has ordered British monarchy spoof The Prince from Gary Janetti, a reboot of The Boondocks and Close Enough from Regular Show creator J.G Quintel.

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Rosa Tran (Anomalisa) will also serve as executive producers on the series. Silverman is represented by UTA, Thruline and Ziffren. Rogen is represented by UTA, Principal Talent and Felker Toczek law firm. Rushfield is represented by UTA and Ziffren.